FBS Global Highlights Approximately $78.5 Million Secured Project Pipeline Across Public and Commercial Infrastructure

Singapore, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) (“FBS” or the “Company”), a green building contractor and interior fit-out specialist with more than 20 years of operating history, today provided a business update highlighting a secured project pipeline totaling approximately US$78.5 million (approximately S$104.8 million) across eight construction contracts and sub-contracts.

The awarded projects comprise additions and alterations (A&A), renovations, new building erection, thermal insulation installation, drywall partition systems (including lead-lined variants), false ceiling works, interior design and fit-out elements, and retrofitting of existing structures, including new annex blocks and ancillary workers’ dormitory facilities.

Approximately US$34.6 million (approximately S$46.3 million) of the secured pipeline relates to government-linked infrastructure sub-contracts where the Company was engaged by main contractors appointed for public sector developments. These works involve specialized infrastructure execution, including slab soffit thermal insulation systems, lead-lined drywall partitions, false ceiling systems and large-scale retrofitting of public buildings and annex blocks.

Kelvin Ang, Chief Executive Officer of FBS Global, commented, “The depth and scale of our secured project pipeline reflect the technical capabilities and disciplined execution that define our platform. These projects require specialized construction expertise, regulatory compliance and coordinated multi-system delivery. We believe our positioning in high-specification commercial and public infrastructure developments supports continued operational momentum and long-term growth.”

The Company continues to focus on disciplined project execution and expanding participation in technically demanding commercial and public infrastructure developments.

About FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) is a construction and building systems specialist focused on high-specification, execution-driven projects across commercial, industrial and public sector markets. The Company delivers technically complex additions and alterations (A&A), retrofitting, insulation systems, lead-lined drywall partitions, false ceiling installations, and integrated interior build-outs.

With more than two decades of operating experience, FBS targets projects requiring precision engineering, regulatory compliance expertise and coordinated multi-system execution. The Company is focused on expanding its secured project pipeline, increasing participation in public infrastructure works, and driving disciplined, execution-led growth.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.fbsglobal.com.sg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding project execution, anticipated revenue realization, growth strategy, expansion plans and future performance. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to project execution, customer performance, regulatory requirements, competition and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

