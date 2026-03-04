Multinational Corporation Valued at Over a Trillion Dollars Expands Its Bond Deployment to Cover Its Mexico Employees

Continuous Global Expansion Based upon Risk priorities Brings Annual Recurring Revenues from this customer to over $300k with potential of over $2 million per year at full coverage.

Rollout Extends Preventative Personal Security Coverage Into Latin America

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced the geographic expansion of its deployment with one of the world’s largest companies into Mexico.

The expansion builds on Bond’s existing relationship with the customer and extends preventative personal security coverage to employee populations in Latin America. The Company expects both US and international rollout with this customer to continue to expand over time, potentially reaching over $2 million in revenue per year.

Bond Versatility and Universality: Continuous Expansion of Annual Recurring Revenue Within Existing Customers

The expansion into Mexico is another example of Bond’s unique technology and business model enabling corporations to gradually expand the number of employees who are protected by Bond, domestically, internationally, across roles and rank, with the vision of eventual full workforce coverage. While traditional security companies offer guards to protect buildings, and bodyguards to protect executives, Bond created a new technology and operating model that for the first time makes it possible to effectively and affordably protect all employees, anywhere, any time.

Bond’s platform has been proven to be effective in saving lives and enhancing peace of mind globally, offering preventative, proactive, real-time personal security which is able to detect risks, check on the status of end users, guide them, deter threats, and orchestrate first responders and other physical forces in emergencies.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with one of the world’s most admired companies into key Latin American markets,” said Doron Kempel, Bond’s Founder and CEO. “Our ability to deploy across countries and languages reinforces the global nature of our platform and the scalability of our enterprise model. We believe that expansions of deals like this reflect a growing expectation of security among employees, and continue to move us towards a tipping point where Bond is a globally expected standard for all employees. Traditional security companies protect the buildings and the people within them, but they have no practical solution for the employees once they leave the buildings: as commuters, lone workers, international travelers, or even employees who work from home. It is not economically or operationally practical to offer bodyguards for all employees; salespeople, store employees, drivers, technicians, social workers, real estate agents and work from home employees. Bond has broken this barrier and our solution is rapidly being adopted globally and becoming the gold standard of security.”

Global Deployments as a Compounding Growth Driver

When a corporation adopts Bond for the first time, it creates a new reality of protecting its employees even when they are off company property — a reality that prior to Bond was only affordable and practical for select executives. Since Bond enables complete workforce coverage 24/7 each corporation decides what would be the first deployment focus and what would be the ensuing mode of expanding the Bond rollout to more and potentially all employees. Some corporations start with specific geographies — for example, Bond for all employees in a given city, state, or country; some start with a specific function like all retail store employees or all home care nurses.

The technological and operational scalability of the Bond platform, combined with its affordability and compelling return on investment — reducing risk, insurance costs, churn, reputation risks and disruption — makes it possible and desirable for corporations to eventually cover all employees globally. The uniqueness of Bond’s offering means that multinational enterprises who buy Bond in one country often end up extending their contract with Bond to cover multiple geographies, as there are no local competitors to consider. Because of that, Bond believes successful international expansion within its existing customer base represents a strategic lever for incremental ARR growth and long-term revenue compounding as more customers choose to cover their full global workforce.

The wide-ranging relevance of Bond’s AI-powered personal security platform across many use cases leads to applicability in many countries for any type of job: retail workers, lone workers, commuters, and more. Bond also sees significant potential for direct-to-consumer offerings in the future, leading to an even larger total addressable market for the product.

The Company continues to engage in discussions with additional multinational organizations regarding both new deployments and geographic expansions.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com