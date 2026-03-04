Only 8% of Canadians believe that most girls around the world get to experience childhood, new survey suggests

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey by Plan International Canada suggests that for many girls around the world, childhood – and the rights that protect it – is slipping away, with just eight per cent of Canadians saying they believe that girls around the world mostly experience childhood activities and milestones. One in four believes that girls take on adult responsibilities before the age of 13.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, March 8, the global girls’ equality organization is highlighting the challenges facing today’s girls – including constant and longer-lasting conflict, climate disasters, online harm, and economic instability – all of which threaten girls’ rights to education, health, and a childhood free from adult worries.





When crises shut down schools or uproot families from their homes, girls often lose far more than lessons and play time. They lose safety and protection, leaving them more vulnerable to forced marriage, violence, exploitation, and adult responsibilities that no child should have to carry.

“Girls are resilient, but resilience alone is not enough. Their ability to thrive now and be prepared for the future depends on whether they can go to school, be healthy and safe, and have opportunities to lead,” said Dena Allen, Vice President of Communications and Public Engagement at Plan International Canada. “When we invest in girls, we help ensure they’re not just surviving uncertainty but leading through it, and that benefits us all.”

Topline survey findings

Canadians increasingly recognize that girls’ rights are under pressure globally – and that many of the same challenges are being felt closer to home:



61 per cent of Canadians believe girls around the world face greater concerns about personal safety now compared to previous generations.

believes girls globally are responsible for caregiving within their families. Canadians say education (31 per cent) and safety and protection from violence and exploitation (26 per cent) are the most important things that help girls around the world prepare for the future.

Perspectives on girls’ experiences in Canada

41 per cent of respondents believe that girls in Canada are more exposed to news about global events such as conflict or climate issues compared to previous generations.

say adulthood pressures start by age 15 for girls in Canada. 27 per cent of Canadians think having access to quality education and mentorship is the most important resource to help girls in Canada prepare for the future.



“International Women’s Day isn’t just about celebrating women today,” said Allen. “It’s about making sure girls can enjoy being children – and have the chance to step into adulthood with confidence and real choices.”

Plan International Canada stands with girls to tear down barriers, transform lives, and build a world where equality for girls drives progress for all. Last year, their work ensured that girls were healthy, safe, and educated, reaching more than 4 million girls and nearly 8 million children overall.



In Canada, the organization also supports girls and young women through Girls Belong Here, its signature youth leadership initiative that equips participants with skills to be global citizens and changemakers at a time when girls’ rights are under threat around the world. Over the past decade, the program has connected more than 300 girls with leaders across the corporate, civil, academic, and government sectors through hands-on leadership experience, professional development, and mentorship.

Canadians can learn more and take action now to support girls’ rights and equality at plancanada.ca.

Editor’s note:

These findings are from a survey conducted by Plan International Canada from February 19 to February 23, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,500 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships with and for children for over 85 years and is active in more than 80 countries.

We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind, or not equally valued. We’re determined optimists, and we will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information.

