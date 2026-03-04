Edible Garden Selects Tetra Pak® to Power New Midwest Ready-to-Drink Facility at Natural Products Expo West® 2026

Driven by Significant Retailer Demand, Company Expands Zero-Waste Inspired® Platform into High-Growth RTD Categories

Scalable Manufacturing Platform Designed to Support Farm-to-Formula® Clean-Label Innovation and Long-Term Revenue Growth

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced a strategic expansion of its Zero-Waste Inspired platform through the development of a state-of-the-art ready-to-drink (“RTD”) manufacturing initiative at its Edible Garden facility in the Midwest. The expansion is driven in large part by increasing demand from major national retailers for scalable, high-quality, and reliable RTD solutions capable of delivering clean-label, shelf-stable nutrition at scale.

This initiative reflects the Company’s evolution into a vertically integrated domestic clean-label nutrition platform, that combines controlled-environment agriculture, scalable aseptic capacity, and differentiated brands across sports nutrition, adult and children’s performance nutrition, and GLP-1 supportive categories. As part of this initiative, Edible Garden has selected Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, for the planning, installation, and integration of proprietary processing at a Midwest facility. The Company intends to execute an agreement with Tetra Pak on March 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM PT during Natural Products Expo West 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Attendees are invited to visit Edible Garden at Booth #N1546 during Natural Products Expo West® 2026 to learn more about the RTD platform and the Company’s continued expansion into clean-label nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s Midwest facility encompasses more than 200,000 square feet of food-grade manufacturing space supported by extensive warehousing and logistics infrastructure in the heart of America’s agricultural corridor. The site is being transformed into a dedicated RTD and clean nutrition hub designed to support aseptic and ultra-filtered beverage production across protein, plant-based, dairy, and functional categories. The platform represents the manufacturing foundation of Edible Garden’s Farm-to-Formula® strategy, connecting its controlled-environment agriculture capabilities with advanced R&D and precision formulation. This integrated approach is designed to deliver traceable, sustainably produced ingredients for finished functional beverage applications at commercial scale. Proprietary processing systems and advanced aseptic carton packaging technology supplied by Tetra Pak will protect product quality and extend shelf life without refrigeration or preservatives. These systems enable efficient ambient distribution while maintaining strict clean-label standards. Phase 1 production is anticipated to begin in Q1 2027. Upon completion, the facility is expected to serve as a scalable innovation platform supporting product development and diversification beyond fresh perishables into higher-margin, shelf-stable beverage categories.

The global RTD market was valued at approximately $766 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $1.3 trillion by 2030, driven by accelerating consumer demand for clean ingredients, functional benefits, and convenience. Edible Garden believes this expansion positions the Company to capture meaningful share in this high-growth segment while reinforcing its disciplined operational and environmental framework.

“Major retailers are facing growing, and in many cases unmet, demand for reliable, clean-label RTD capacity, and our facility is being developed to deliver the scale and precision required to meet that need,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This initiative represents a significant milestone in our strategic evolution and disciplined expansion into higher-margin, shelf-stable categories. The facility will integrate advanced processing and aseptic packaging solutions from Tetra Pak, including the Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 330 Edge package and the Tetra Pak® A3/Speed filling platform, a globally recognized food technology system designed for efficiency and performance.”

“We selected Tetra Pak because their solutions align directly with our Zero-Waste Inspired mission. The Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 330 Edge package is made primarily from renewable, plant-based materials and is recyclable. When paired with the high-speed Tetra Pak® A3/Speed filling system, the platform is expected to extend shelf life without preservatives or refrigeration prior to opening, while supporting a smaller manufacturing footprint, faster throughput, greater pallet and shelf density, and lower overall supply chain costs — helping reduce food waste and energy consumption across the value chain.

The Edible Garden Midwest facility is being developed as scalable, innovation-driven infrastructure designed to address unmet demand and support long-term profitable growth. It is intended to serve as the backbone of our RTD strategy, enabling us to leverage our controlled environment agriculture expertise and vertically integrated R&D capabilities alongside advanced manufacturing technology to deliver clean-label, shelf-stable nutrition at scale while reinforcing our commitment to operational discipline and environmental responsibility. As consumer demand for trusted, sustainable RTD solutions continues to accelerate, this facility is being positioned as a strategic hub for retailer partners and category expansion. We believe that when you build the right platform, the opportunity will follow — and this initiative represents a powerful step forward in that journey.”

Katie Pierce, Business Development Manager at Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, commented, “Edible Garden has built an outstanding reputation by staying on top of innovation, having exceptional agriculture control, creating clean nutrition, and now extending their vertically integrated manufacturing with their RTD food supplemental nutrition facility. As demand for advanced aseptic and ready-to-drink solutions continues to grow, Edible Garden brings the necessary vision, operational capability, and commitment required. We are honored to have been selected by Edible Garden as they launch their next wave of growth.”

Natural Products Expo West 2026, produced by New Hope Network and co-located with Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, is one of the world’s premier trade events for natural, organic, and healthy products. The event annually attracts approximately 60,000 to 65,000 participants, with buyers representing roughly 60% of total attendance, providing a prominent industry setting for major category innovations and strategic growth announcements.

Expo West showcases the latest advancements in natural and organic food and beverage, eco-conscious beauty, household products, supplements, and functional ingredients.

