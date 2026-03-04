VelocityEHS Introduces Expert-Built Training Library EHS Leaders Can Trust

CHICAGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS software solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today announced the launch of its new Training Library. Delivered through the company’s Training & Learning software within the VelocityEHS Safety solution, the library provides safety courses designed to help organizations deliver training employees understand, apply and retain.

In a market saturated with off-the-shelf content, VelocityEHS built the library to better reflect how work actually gets done.

“There’s no shortage of training content in the market—but too much of it is generic, outdated, or not applicable to the work being performed,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We made a significant investment to create the right content that our customers need to do their jobs safely —and to do them well.”

With the new library, organizations gain immediate access to ready-to-use, regulation-aligned training— eliminating the burden of building and maintaining content internally. Developed by VelocityEHS’ in-house experts and continuously updated using advanced AI, the courses stay current as requirements evolve.

Each course incorporates realistic, scenario-based learning and is reinforced by professional-grade visuals and engaging multimedia that strengthens learning. Content is carefully reviewed prior to release, giving teams confidence in what they assign across their workforce.

The library launches with nearly 150 courses, with additional content planned throughout 2026 and beyond as regulatory requirements and organizational needs evolve.

“Our roadmap includes expanding the library to support additional global regulatory courses,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, Chief AI Officer at VelocityEHS. “This gives organizations a scalable training foundation they can extend as their geographic footprint grows.”

For more information, visit www.ehs.com.

