As Women Wait 7–10 Years for Diagnosis, PRM Expands Endometriosis Centers of Excellence to Three Major U.S. Cities

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in Endometriosis and pelvic pain care and a leading advocate for women whose pain has too often been dismissed, today announced the expansion of its Endometriosis Centers of Excellence (COE) into San Antonio, TX; Nashville, TN; and Baltimore, MD. The expansion significantly increases access to specialized, lifetime care for a condition as common as asthma and diabetes, but which continues to be underdiagnosed and undertreated across South Texas, Middle Tennessee, and the Mid-Atlantic.

For decades, women experiencing pelvic pain have been minimized, left untreated, or told their symptoms are “normal.” PRM was founded to change that narrative — to acknowledge women’s pain, advocate for earlier diagnosis and comprehensive treatment, and deliver specialized care that addresses the root causes of suffering rather than masking symptoms.

Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 8 women and people assigned female at birth — more than 6.5 million Americans — yet diagnosis delays average 7 to 10 years, often leaving patients cycling through fragmented treatments and multiple surgeries without lasting relief. PRM’s expansion aims to close this gap through an integrated, lifetime care model designed to improve outcomes while reducing unnecessary repeat procedures.

A New Standard: Lifetime Endometriosis Care

Unlike traditional fragmented treatment approaches, PRM’s Centers of Excellence provide integrated care across the full continuum of endometriosis management — addressing inflammation, pelvic floor dysfunction, comorbidities, and long-term quality of life.

The model includes three integrated phases:

Pre-Habilitation

Preparing patients for surgery by reducing pelvic inflammation, optimizing pelvic floor function, and addressing related conditions such as bladder pain, bowel dysfunction, and chronic pelvic pain.

Excision Surgery

Performed by fellowship-trained endometriosis excision surgeons specializing in complex cases. Excision surgery is widely recognized as the gold standard surgical treatment for endometriosis.

Post-Habilitation & Lifetime Management

Ongoing care focused on preventing symptom recurrence, managing inflammation, and supporting long-term pelvic health — a critical component given the chronic nature of the disease.

This comprehensive approach reflects PRM’s broader mission: not only to treat disease, but to validate and address the pain that patients have often endured for years without answers.

Breaking the Pattern of Women’s Pain

The expansion coincides with PRM’s new national brand campaign, “End the pattern with PRM.” The campaign challenges the long-standing normalization of women’s pain and underscores a simple but powerful message: pelvic pain is not something women should have to live with.

Through national awareness efforts, patient storytelling, and physician education, PRM is amplifying a call to action — that women deserve to be heard, believed, and treated with evidence-based, specialized care.

“The pain women experience from endometriosis and other pelvic conditions has been historically minimized,” said Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. “At PRM, we are committed to acknowledging that pain, advocating for our patients, and delivering comprehensive care that changes lives. Endometriosis is not a one-time event — it’s a lifelong inflammatory condition that requires coordinated, specialized care. By expanding into San Antonio, Nashville, and Baltimore, we’re ensuring more patients can access both expert surgical care and the non-operative pelvic pain treatment needed for lasting relief. The pattern of fragmented care ends at PRM.”

Strategic Expansion into High-Need Markets

The new Centers of Excellence will serve patients across broad regional referral networks, strengthening collaboration with:

OB-GYNs, Women's Health Nurse Practitioners, and midwives Urologists and gastroenterologists Fertility specialists and reproductive endocrinologists Primary care providers Pelvic floor physical therapists Pain management specialists



By integrating surgical and non-surgical expertise, PRM works to complete the circle of care for complex pelvic pain patients — many of whom have exhausted traditional treatment pathways without resolution.

City-specific information:

San Antonio, TX – Serving patients across Central and South Texas seeking access to pelvic pain and endometriosis care.

Nashville, TN – Expanding access to integrated endometriosis care throughout Middle Tennessee.

Baltimore, MD – Providing specialized pelvic pain and endometriosis care across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic.

Recognizing Endometriosis as a Systemic Disease

Endometriosis is increasingly understood as a systemic inflammatory condition. Repeated cycles of inflammation, healing, and scarring can contribute to:

Chronic pelvic pain Fertility challenges Bladder and bowel dysfunction Musculoskeletal pelvic floor disorders Significant quality-of-life impact



Lesions often trigger pelvic floor muscle guarding and nerve irritation, reinforcing the need for coordinated surgical and non-surgical care over time rather than isolated interventions.

PRM’s integrated model recognizes that treating endometriosis effectively requires more than a single procedure — it requires long-term partnership, advocacy, and medical expertise centered on the patient’s lived experience.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain — a condition affecting approximately 25% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM was built on a clear mission: to acknowledge, advocate for, and treat pelvic pain with the seriousness it deserves.

Through its proprietary, office-based PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain, PRM delivers comprehensive care that addresses both structural and neuromuscular contributors to pain.

Led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, this expansion means PRM will serve patients in 18 offices nationwide. Through its National Centers of Excellence, advocacy initiatives, and education efforts, PRM is transforming the standard of care in women’s health — ensuring that pain is heard, believed, and effectively treated.

