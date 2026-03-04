Porsche Experience Centre Toronto launches “Experience for HER”

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto has launched a new driving program tailored for women. “Experience for HER” is designed to elevate guests' driving skills and confidence within an empowering atmosphere.

Created exclusively for women and led by female instructors, this new Porsche Experience offering blends dynamic on-track learning with an encouraging, social environment that fosters meaningful connection. From fundamentals to advanced techniques, “Experience for HER” supports all comfort levels and does not require any prior performance driving experience. The program format encourages guests to connect with like-minded women who share a sense of curiosity, enthusiasm, and passion for new experiences.

“‘Ice for HER’ which we launched in 2025 to much success was a unique adaptation of the Porsche Ice Experience Canada Trial program," said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are thrilled to now offer a year-round opportunity at PEC Toronto dedicated to female enthusiasts.”

“Experience for HER” sessions can be booked now and will be available on the last Thursday of every month, starting March 26, 2026. The 90-minute female-instructor-led driving experiences are offered at a cost of $1,300 per person and include a Porsche Lifestyle gift as well as a refreshment at the on-site Carrera Café.

The program is adaptable and can also be tailored for group events. Group enquiries can be sent to PECevents@porsche.ca.

Open to the public since June 2025 and designed as an immersive environment where the thrill of driving meets the pinnacle of automotive design and engineering, the PEC Toronto offers something for everyone, from long-time owners to curious visitors. Four instructor-led driving modules - a two-kilometre driver development handling circuit, dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit, and low-friction drift circle - are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models. First-time visitors can explore the building, take in the view from the visitor terrace, browse the Porsche Lifestyle Shop, or enjoy a refreshment at the Carrera Café. The PEC Toronto also has a fitting lounge, where visitors can explore extensive customization options to configure their dream Porsche. In addition, guests can reserve time in a dedicated space with five cutting-edge driving simulators. Behind the wheel of a virtual Porsche, they can race against themselves or someone else on racetracks from around the world.

The PEC Toronto is open to the public year-round. Current opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. For the most up-to-date opening hour and program information, please visit https://porscheexperience.ca/centre

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

