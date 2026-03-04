Clover Health Moves from Pledge to Production, Becomes The First Payer Live on a CMS Aligned Network

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, and Kno2, healthcare’s leading communication network, today announced a collaboration enabling Clover Health to be the first payer live on a CMS Aligned Network and TEFCA. Clover is demonstrating that nationwide, interoperable data exchange is not aspirational, it is achievable today.

Through this collaboration, Clover Health now responds in real time to patient-directed requests for clinical and claims data using standardized FHIR (USCDI v3) formats. The milestone advances CMS’s vision for aligned networks and TEFCA’s IAS implementation, enabling patients to securely authenticate and request their health information from any participating payer through a connected network.

As patients move across care settings, seamless data exchange becomes critical. A Medicare patient with multiple chronic conditions may transition between primary care, specialty care, hospital, and home-based services. With standards based interoperability, care teams remain aligned, enabling proactive, coordinated care within a value based model.

Clover Health’s participation is powered by Counterpart Health , its technology and services business that enables physicians, payers, and risk-based entities to achieve outsized success in value-based care by leveraging a wide range of clean clinical data at scale. Under the CMS Aligned Networks framework, Kno2 securely routes patient-directed requests across the network, Counterpart Health enables the standardized exchange of data, and Clover Health responds as the payer with structured clinical and claims information.

Clover Health is the first payer to be live on a CMS Aligned Network for patient-directed requests, leading the way in bringing national interoperability frameworks into production. Early adoption signals to CMS, provider organizations, and the broader market that interoperable, patient-directed data exchange can be achieved today. Because the underlying infrastructure is powered by Counterpart Health, these same capabilities can be extended to support additional health plans seeking to participate in aligned networks.

“Counterpart Assistant was built from the ground up as a bi-directional interoperable platform, already connecting hundreds of data sources. These are not bolt-on capabilities or compliance projects. They are foundational components of how the system operates in production,” said Kevin Holub, Chief Product Officer at Counterpart Health. “When that infrastructure already exists, participating in CMS aligned networks becomes a fast add on benefit, not a build.”

"When our members have secure, real-time access to their clinical and claims information, it enables both transparency and control, including easier sharing with caregivers and providers, and ultimately a deeper understanding of their own health journey," said Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Medicare Advantage at Clover Health. “Because of Clover Assistant and the infrastructure we already have in place through Counterpart Health, we are well positioned to meet member needs like this today."

"Clover Health's willingness to be first, enabling real-time patient access to claims data on a CMS Aligned Network and TEFCA, sets the standard for payers everywhere. We're proud to enable this milestone and look forward to expanding into broader interoperability initiatives as CMS and TEFCA have put forth," said Therasa Bell, President & Founder, Kno2.

Clover Health, Kno2, and Counterpart Health will conduct live demonstrations of an end-to-end response to a patient authenticated claims data request March 10 - 12, 2026 throughout HIMSS 2026 in the CMS Aligned Networks Showcase at the Kno2 booth #12720. The demonstration will show a patient request flowing through the network via Kno2, reaching Counterpart Health’s responding gateway, and securely returning structured clinical and claims data from Clover Health’s infrastructure.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health, a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, as well as Clinical Quality and Underserved Patient Populations.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication by providing the nation’s largest comprehensive communication network including as a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned network. Kno2 enables secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and technology vendors, processing billions of transactions annually.

