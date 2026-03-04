Bicara Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced it awarded an inducement grant on March 2, 2026 to one new employee under Bicara’s 2026 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment.

The employee received a non-qualified stock option to purchase 115,000 shares of Bicara’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price of $17.59 per share, equal to the closing price of Bicara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 2, 2026. One-fourth of the shares vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s applicable start date, with the remaining shares vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the company through each applicable vesting date.

The above-described award was granted outside of Bicara’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and is pursuant to Bicara’s 2026 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by Bicara’s board of directors in January 2026. The award was approved by the compensation committee of Bicara’s board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employee entering into employment with Bicara in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:

Jenna Cohen

IR@bicara.com

Media:

Amanda Lazaro

1AB

Amanda@1abmedia.com