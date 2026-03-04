The First Dog to Ring the Bell: House of Doge and 21shares Mark NASDAQ Bell Ringing with Community Activation Celebrating the 21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG)

NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) and partner 21shares, celebrated the huge reception from the NASDAQ bell ringing ceremony on the 18th of February where they launched the 21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG). TDOG is an investment product designed to provide investors with exposure to Dogecoin through public markets.

TDOG maintains exposure to "spot" Dogecoin. The Fund, an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "40 Act"), and, as such, is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. TDOG is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. Dogecoin assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment on TDOG is not a direct investment in Dogecoin.

To commemorate the occasion, House of Doge also launched the #ChooseMyShibe campaign on X, inviting the Dogecoin community to participate in selecting a Shiba Inu to attend the bell ringing. The winning community member received US$500 in Dogecoin and brought their Shiba Inu named Kimchi to the ceremony — marking the first dog ever to appear at a NASDAQ bell ringing event.

The campaign generated significant global engagement, surpassing 1.2 million impressions on X alone, demonstrating the global reach and cultural relevance of the Dogecoin community.

TDOG represents a continued expansion of institutional and retail access to Dogecoin, providing investors with a pathway to gain exposure through traditional brokerage and retirement accounts.

“This bell ringing represents an important step in bridging digital assets and traditional finance,” said Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. “By inviting the community directly into this milestone, we’re demonstrating that Dogecoin truly is for everyone, it’s accessible, inclusive and built for a broad global audience.”

Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO of Brag House, commented, “You cannot build a true community without giving them access to the upside. TDOG bridges the gap between everyday cultural participation and institutional capital, ensuring that the people who actually drive the economy finally have an accessible way to own a piece of it.”

The event highlights how Dogecoin continues to evolve from internet culture into a widely recognized financial and cultural brand. By combining institutional investment products with grassroots community engagement, House of Doge and its partners are helping introduce Dogecoin to broader audiences around the world.

“Dogecoin’s evolution – from a meme to a potential commercial force – makes it a unique asset in the digital economy. TDOG brings that to investors in a familiar structure, making crypto more accessible to a wider audience without sacrificing the innovation that comes with digital assets,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21shares. “We were thrilled to be able to celebrate this launch by ringing the NASDAQ opening bell with our partner House of Doge.”

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions. 21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that TDOG (“the Fund”) will generate a profit for investors.

There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. Dogecoin is a relatively new asset class, and the market for Dogecoin is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Dogecoin is largely unregulated and Dogecoin investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Dogecoin is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Dogecoin is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for Dogecoin, and other factors. There is no assurance that Dogecoin will maintain its value over the long-term.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including Dogecoin, have experienced extreme volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so. Extreme volatility in the future, including further declines in the trading prices of Dogecoin, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Shares and the Shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Failure by the Fund’s Dogecoin Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Fund’s Dogecoin could result in a loss to the Fund. Shareholders cannot be assured that the Dogecoin Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Dogecoin held by the custodian on behalf of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of Dogecoin. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Dogecoin. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning Dogecoin directly. Shares of the Fund are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Fund and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

If an active trading market for the Shares does not develop or continue to exist, the market prices and liquidity of the Shares may be adversely affected.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Fund please read the Fund’s prospectus: https://www.21shares.com/en-us/products-us/TDOG*

*Website only available to people located in the United States.

The Marketing Agent is Foreside Global Services, LLC

21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to the Fund.

21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services LLC

© 2025. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

