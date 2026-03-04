Nuvation Bio Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB). The investigation focuses on whether Nuvation Bio and its executive officers complied with federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On March 2, 2026, Nuvation Bio reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provided additional detail regarding the commercial launch of its oncology therapy IBTROZI (taletrectinib).

During the earnings call, the Company disclosed that approximately 75% of treatment discontinuations in 2025 occurred among later-line patient populations. Management explained that these later-line patients tend to discontinue therapy relatively quickly and are often not treated for multiple quarters, which can impact near-term revenue trends.

The Company also stated that a significant share of early patient starts during the launch occurred in the third-line or later treatment setting, which contributed to the gap between the number of patients starting IBTROZI and net product revenue growth.

Following these disclosures, Nuvation Bio’s shares declined sharply.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Nuvation Bio complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Nuvation Bio stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

