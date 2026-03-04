ParaZero Strengthens Global Sales Leadership with Appointment of Bat-Sheva Noy as VP

Kfar Saba, Israel, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced the appointment of Bat-Sheva Noy as its new Vice President of Global Sales.

Ms. Noy brings more than 20 years of extensive commercial and leadership experience, with particular expertise in strategic planning, market access, and leading cross-functional teams. Most recently, from 2020 to 2025, she served as the Business Unit Lead for Rare Diseases at Pfizer Israel (a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., NYSE: PFE). In that role, she was responsible for developing and executing strategy, building and developing teams, and driving overall business performance in the rare diseases portfolio.

Prior to that position, she held the role of Sales and Marketing Lead at Pfizer Israel from 2017 to 2019, where she oversaw national sales and marketing operations specifically for the company's cardiovascular product lines.

Her earlier career at Pfizer Israel spanned 2004 to 2017, during which she held various sales and managerial positions. Before joining Pfizer, she worked as a sales representative at GSK Israel from 2002 to 2004.

Educationally, Ms. Noy holds an LL.B. in Law from The Academic Centre of Law and Science in Israel, as well as a B.Sc. in Chemistry and Biology from Tel Aviv University. She also served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as an optical systems instructor in the electro-optics unit.

ParaZero Technologies believes that Ms. Noy's deep experience and leadership background are key strengths that she will bring to the role, supporting the company's efforts to expand its global commercial presence in the growing drone safety and aerospace sector.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com .

