Ypsilanti Deploys Beam Global Resilient Energy Products to Counter Grid Interruptions Amid Rising Oil Prices and Energy Volatility

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure today announced the deployment of off-grid, solar-powered EV ARC™ charging systems at the Ypsilanti Performance Space in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The deployment follows multi-day neighborhood power outages that highlighted the limitations of traditional grid-tied chargers, which shut down when the grid fails. Beam Global’s systems operate independently of the utility grid, generating and storing their own electricity and continuing to provide charging and vital electricity for first responders or others during utility grid outages.

The project comes amid rising oil price volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, including the current situation in the Middle East. Global supply chain instability and fuel price increases are putting pressure on transportation and operating costs. Beam Global’s resilient energy systems produce and store their own clean electricity onsite, meaning energy costs do not fluctuate with oil or natural gas markets and electricity supplies are not exposed to upstream fuel disruptions.

“Beam Global has a powerful portfolio of energy security and storage products which ensure that our customers can continue to provide vital services without vulnerability to grid interruptions and without any cost volatility - ever,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “When the lights go out, Ypsilanti and our other customers can continue to access vital electricity to execute on their missions because they chose Beam Global products. Energy vulnerability and price volatility are increasingly serious challenges at a time when the world is more reliant on electricity than ever. Our military and civilian customers are benefiting from the technology we invented in the U.S. and manufacture and sell here, as well as in Europe and in the Middle East.”

“When the grid goes down, traditional solar shuts down too,” said Steve Pierce, Co-Founder of The Ypsilanti Performance Space. “Fifty to sixty percent of the housing around here is rental. People park on the street. They don’t have garages or electrical capacity. This fills a real gap.”

Gas prices jumped 11 cents per gallon overnight following escalating conflict with Iran, marking the sharpest increase since the 2022 Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasizing how quickly geopolitical instability can drive fuel costs higher. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that power outages cost the U.S. economy approximately $150 billion annually. Beam’s off-grid systems require no utility connection, no exposure to blackouts and no exposure to fuel supply chains, strengthening local energy security against both fuel price shocks and costly grid interruptions.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

