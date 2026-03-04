Lakeland Fire + Safety’s Arizona PPE Provides Support to the Phoenix Fire Department for the 10th Consecutive Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its Arizona PPE Recon, Inc. (“Arizona PPE”) subsidiary, which specializes in personal protective equipment (PPE) care and maintenance services, has marked a milestone with the City of Phoenix, Arizona Fire Department (“Phoenix Fire Dept.”) for ongoing PPE advanced decontamination, inspection and repair services for the 10th consecutive year.

The Phoenix Fire Dept. employs over 1,900 sworn firefighters and more than 400 civilian personnel. As one of the busiest departments in the U.S., it operates 59+ stations, with over 400 firefighters on duty across three shifts. Phoenix Fire provides coverage for an area of approximately 520 square miles, supporting over 1.4 million residents, with the department responding to over 231,000 emergency calls annually.

“Phoenix Fire Dept. was Arizona PPE’s first customer in 2016, and this 10th year of support is a testament to its customer service, attention to detail and efficiency,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “This ongoing relationship also highlights that Arizona PPE has become a long-term partner to the Phoenix Fire Dept. by offering verified, standards-based care and maintenance programs for turnout gear with proven processes, documentation, and demonstrated service quality. This renewal reflects ten years of evidence that relentless service quality builds lasting retention and a trusted partnership dedicated to protecting the health and safety of first responders and their families.”

The scope of work includes the maintenance and cleaning of personal protective equipment (PPE) gear in accordance with NFPA 1850 requirements, including documented inspection and care practices designed to help departments maintain gear readiness and support firefighter health and safety.

Arizona PPE is a leading and rapidly expanding UL-certified ISP in the Arizona firefighting services market and provides advanced decontamination, repair, and inspection of firefighting personal protective equipment, along with rental services and sales of cleaning detergents, extractors, and dryers.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

