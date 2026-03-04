Drucker + Falk Communities Earn Prestigious Placement in J Turner Research 12th Annual ORA Power Rankings





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation’s most prominent multifamily management companies, is proud to announce that nine of its professionally managed communities have been named to the prestigious Elite 1% as part of the J Turner Research 12th Annual ORA Power Rankings . This year’s achievement marks a notable increase in recognized properties for the firm, building on its strong performance in previous years.

Released in association with media partner Multifamily Executive, the Elite 1% is an independent ranking based on the relative strength of over 150,000 properties across various review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). To qualify for the 2025 ranking, J Turner Research raised the bar for excellence, requiring conventional properties to register a minimum ORA score of 94 (an increase from the 93 required last year) and maintain at least 20 online reviews. Out of the vast field of monitored communities nationwide, only 1,312 met these heightened criteria to be recognized for the stellar experience they offer their residents.

“The fact that we increased our number of recognized communities during a year when the eligibility requirements became even more stringent is a testament to the focus of our teams and the collective commitment to excellence,” said Guy Buck, President of Drucker + Falk. “Seeing our properties consistently earn a place on this list year after year validates the sustainability of our management model. We aren't just maintaining our standards; we are actively elevating them.”

In an era where the vast majority of prospective residents begin their search online, maintaining a top-tier online reputation is critical for asset performance and long-term occupancy. Drucker + Falk’s continued presence in the Elite 1% rankings reinforces the company’s "We Aim Higher" philosophy—seamlessly blending a nearly 90-year management legacy with the high-touch, modern engagement required to meet the needs of today's residents.

For more information about Drucker + Falk and its award-winning communities, please visit www.druckerandfalk.com .

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 9 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

