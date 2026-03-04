OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 4 MARCH 2026 AT 16.00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCANGE

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s repurchase and cancellation of its outstanding covered Bond Notes

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has repurchased its outstanding covered bond notes maturing in 2026, in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 50,000,000. The aim of the transaction is to optimize the Company’s financing structure.

The Company has cancelled the acquired notes. The repurchases will reduce OmaSp’s interest expenses and financing risk, as well as strengthen its credit profile.

The Company does not intend to carry out further repurchases and aims to maintain the outstanding nominal amount of the bond notes at EUR 500,000,000.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased notes, the outstanding nominal amount of the bond (ISIN FI4000522974) will be EUR 500,000,000.

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Further information:

Tony Tötterström, Treasury Director, +358 50 530 6623, tony.totterstrom@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

