Forklift Market to Reach $141.32 Billion by 2032 as Automation and Electric Warehousing Reshape Global Logistics | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global forklift market is estimated to grow from USD 91.19 billion in 2025 to USD 141.32 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

As e-commerce volumes scale and distribution networks become more complex, businesses are increasingly investing in electric, connected, and autonomous forklifts to improve productivity, reduce emissions, and optimize warehouse operations.

Key Findings of the Study:

Market Drivers: Growth is fueled by a surge in automated warehouses, e-commerce expansion, and the shift toward sustainable material handling equipment.

Segment Dominance: The Class 32 segment (Electric Warehouse Pedestrian Trucks) is set to dominate the market through 2032.

Fastest Growth: Autonomous forklifts represent the fastest-growing technology segment, driven by labor shortages and AI integration.

Regional Leader: Asia Pacific remains the largest global market, supported by massive investments in China and India.

Electric Warehouse Forklifts Become Core Infrastructure

Class 32 forklifts, primarily electric pedestrian warehouse trucks, are expected to lead global demand as warehouses prioritize space efficiency and continuous operations. Their compact design, lower maintenance requirements, and emission-free performance make them particularly suited for high-density fulfilment environments across e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics facilities.

Recent OEM product launches highlight advances in lithium-ion battery technology, ergonomic controls, and energy efficiency improvements. These innovations enable quieter operations, reduced downtime, and improved workplace safety while supporting corporate sustainability goals.

As warehouse operators transition toward electrified fleets, these forklifts are increasingly viewed not as auxiliary equipment but as core operational infrastructure.

Autonomous Forklifts Accelerate Warehouse Automation

Autonomous forklifts represent the fastest-growing technology segment within the market, reflecting a broader shift toward intelligent and self-optimizing warehouses. Adoption is gaining momentum across pharmaceutical distribution, retail logistics, and large-scale fulfillment centers where accuracy and operational continuity are critical.

Using SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) combined with LiDAR-based sensing, autonomous forklifts enable real-time navigation and adaptive movement within dynamic warehouse environments. Research from the Fraunhofer Institute indicates that 3D LiDAR-enabled SLAM systems can reduce pick-and-place errors by up to 70% while increasing pallet movement productivity by nearly 25% in simulated e-commerce operations.

Major logistics operators, including Amazon, continue expanding automation initiatives, with plans to automate a significant share of fulfillment operations by 2026. These deployments demonstrate how automation reduces labor dependency while improving throughput and safety performance.

While manual forklifts continue to hold the largest market share due to reliability and versatility, autonomous solutions are expected to drive the next phase of market expansion.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Global Growth Engine

Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest forklift market between 2025 and 2032, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding export activity, and sustained e-commerce growth across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN economies.

The region’s logistics ecosystem is evolving rapidly as urban warehousing expands and governments promote digital supply chains and environmentally sustainable equipment adoption. China’s cross-border e-commerce sector alone reached approximately USD 331 billion in 2023, growing at double-digit rates under supportive policy frameworks and rising consumer demand for global online retail.

Japan’s technologically mature market emphasizes safety and automation standards, while South Korea’s investments in smart manufacturing and export-led industries continue to drive demand for advanced material handling solutions.

As supply chains become increasingly data-driven and automated, forklifts equipped with digital integration and autonomous capabilities are becoming essential assets for managing large-scale distribution networks.

Autonomous Forklifts Expected to See Strongest Growth Trajectory

Autonomous forklifts are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, with multiple academic and government studies projecting a multi-billion-dollar market by 2030. E-commerce and pharmaceuticals drive growth in the autonomous forklift segment and the retail warehousing industry, where these self-navigating vehicles reduce labor dependence, improve productivity, and provide better space utilization. Additionally, with SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and LIDAR sensor navigation, the operational performance of autonomous forklifts is significantly improved. These technologies also provide real-time environment positioning and increased adaptability, lowering the risk of injuries or mistakes during material handling.

Top Companies in Forklift Market:

The Top Companies in Forklift Market are Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Kion Group AG (Germany), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), and Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd (Japan).

Forklift Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2032

2025–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 91.19 Billion

USD 91.19 Billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 141.32 Billion

USD 141.32 Billion CAGR (2025–2032): 6.5%

