Mono-Material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market Poised for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mono-material flexible food packaging films market size stood at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is expanding due to rising demand for recyclable, single-material solutions that simplify waste management. Growing focus on sustainability, regulatory pressure, and consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging is driving innovation in durable, lightweight, and high-barrier films.

Why is the Mono-Material Flexible Food Packaging Market Gaining Strategic Importance?

Mono-material flexible food packaging refers to packaging films made from a single type of polymer, enabling easier recycling and reduced environmental impact compared to multi-layer laminates. The market is gaining strategic importance as manufacturers, retailers, and regulators prioritize sustainable packaging solutions. Its eco-friendly nature, combined with barrier performance, lightweight properties, and compatibility with existing production lines, makes mono-material films critical for reducing plastic waste and meeting growing consumer and regulatory sustainability demands.

Private Industry Investments for Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films:

Mars is committing a portion of its $1 billion sustainability fund to transition brands like Ben's Original to mono-polypropylene pouches that withstand high-heat sterilization.

Amcor invested in high-performance production lines to scale its AmPrima mono-PE films, which utilize proprietary technology to match the heat resistance and barrier properties of non-recyclable multi-material laminates.

Mondi directed significant capital into specialized manufacturing for its FunctionalBarrier Paper and mono-PE "softbags," specifically designed to replace aluminum-lined coffee and dry food packaging.

Huhtamaki expanded its global footprint with investments in blueloop technology, a dedicated platform for high-barrier mono-material PE and PP solutions tailored for liquid and sensitive food products.

Nestlé invested approximately $9 million into a new UK-based recycling facility to ensure a closed-loop system for the flexible mono-material films used in its product portfolio.



What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market?

Shift Toward Fully Recyclable Structures

Brands are increasingly replacing multi-layer laminates with mono-material films that use a single polymer type, such as polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE). This simplifies recycling streams, improves end-of-life processing, and aligns with extended producer responsibility (EPR) mandates, meeting stakeholder demands for more sustainable packaging without sacrificing barrier performance.

Enhanced Barrier and Functional Properties

Innovations in coating technologies and polymer modifications are enabling mono-material films to match the oxygen, moisture, and light barriers previously achievable only with multi-layer structures. These advancements support longer food shelf life and broader application in snacks, frozen foods, and fresh produce, reducing waste while maintaining product quality.

Integration with Smart Packaging Technologies

Mono-material films are increasingly being engineered to support smart packaging features such as freshness indicators, QR codes, and temperature sensors. Because these films are compatible with digital printing and sensor integration, brands can enhance traceability, consumer engagement, and real-time quality monitoring without complicating recycling.

Use of Bio-based and Recycled Polymers

Manufacturers are incorporating bio-based polymers (e.g., bio-PE) and post-consumer recycled content into mono-material films to reduce reliance on virgin fossil resources. This trend not only improves sustainability credentials but also helps companies meet regulatory targets for recycled content and circularity commitments.

Lightweighting and Material Optimization

Efforts to reduce material use through downgauging and structural redesign are gaining traction. By optimizing film thickness and strength, companies are cutting resource use and transport emissions, while maintaining functional performance, ultimately lowering cost and environmental footprint

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films Industry?

The mono-material flexible food packaging films industry is poised for rapid expansion as sustainability mandates, recycling infrastructure investments, and consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging accelerate. Regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste, coupled with innovation in high-performance mono-material solutions that rival traditional multi-layer films, is driving broad adoption across food categories. Increased corporate commitments to circularity and rising implementation in regions with advanced recycling systems further support strong long-term growth prospects globally.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Mono-Material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market?

Europe dominates the market due to strict regulatory frameworks promoting recyclability and circular economy initiatives, such as the EU Plastics Strategy. Advanced recycling infrastructure, widespread adoption of extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes, and strong consumer preference for sustainable packaging drive demand. Additionally, leading food and packaging manufacturers in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are actively transitioning to mono-material solutions, reinforcing Europe’s strategic leadership in eco-friendly packaging innovation.

UK Mono-Material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market Trends

In the UK, the market is shaped by strong regulatory and retail sustainability pressures, especially from the UK Plastics Pact, Extended Producer Responsibility schemes, and the Plastic Packaging Tax, which financially rewards recyclable mono-material formats and penalizes complex laminates.

Retailers and converters are adopting high-barrier PE/PP films and recyclable structures across food, chilled, and pet food segments, while leading manufacturers like Coveris win awards for mono-material innovations and expand domestic recyclable-film production hubs to support circularity and performance requirements.

Asia Pacific’s Growing Mono-Material Flexible Food Packaging Films Industry

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of sustainable packaging solutions. Expansion of modern retail and e-commerce channels, coupled with increasing demand from the food and beverage sector, is accelerating adoption.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting recyclable packaging and investments in local production capacity make the region highly opportunistic for mono-material film manufacturers.

China Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market Trends

In China, the market is driven by the rapid adoption of recyclable PE and PP structures across snacks, fresh produce, and e-commerce food segments. Local converters are investing in high-barrier mono-material solutions to meet tightening national policies on plastic waste and recycling. Retailers and brand owners increasingly favor designs that simplify sorting and end-of-life processing, while domestic recyclers scale infrastructure, making China a key growth hub for sustainable flexible packaging.

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

The polyethylene (PE) mono-films segment dominates the mono-material flexible food packaging films market due to its excellent recyclability, cost-effectiveness, and versatile barrier properties. PE films offer strong moisture resistance, durability, and compatibility with printing and sealing processes, making them ideal for snacks, frozen foods, and e-commerce packaging, while supporting sustainable, single-polymer recycling initiatives.

The polypropylene (PP) mono-films segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market due to its superior heat resistance, clarity, and strength, making it suitable for high-temperature packaging, microwaveable meals, and sterilized products. Its lightweight, durable, and recyclable nature supports sustainability goals, while technological advancements in barrier coatings enhance oxygen and moisture protection. The growing demand from the food and beverage sector further accelerates PP monofilm adoption globally.

Film Structure Insights

The multi-layer mono structures segment dominates the mono-material flexible food packaging films market due to its ability to combine multiple functional layers using a single polymer type, providing excellent barrier, mechanical, and sealing properties. This structure ensures product protection, extended shelf life, and recyclability, making it ideal for snacks, frozen foods, and ready-to-eat meals, while meeting sustainability and regulatory requirements.

The single-layer mono-films segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to its simplicity, cost-efficiency, and ease of recycling. Its lightweight yet durable structure suits snacks, fresh produce, and e-commerce packaging, while enhanced clarity, sealability, and printing compatibility enable versatile applications. These features align with sustainability goals, supporting rapid adoption across diverse food and beverage sectors.

Packaging Format Type Insights

The pouches (stand-up, flat, zipper) segment is the dominant segment in the mono-material flexible food packaging films market due to its convenience, versatility, and strong barrier properties. These formats offer resealability, shelf stability, and superior product visibility, making them ideal for snacks, pet food, and powdered products. Their compatibility with mono-material films supports recycling and sustainability initiatives while meeting consumer demand for easy-to-use, high-quality packaging that preserves freshness.

The vacuum & modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) films segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market due to its ability to extend shelf life, preserve freshness, and maintain product quality. These films provide strong oxygen and moisture barriers, are compatible with recyclable mono-material structures, and are increasingly adopted for meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals, aligning with sustainability and consumer convenience trends.

Food Category / Application Insights

The snacks & confectionery segment is the dominant segment in the mono-material flexible food packaging films market due to high consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-eat products. Mono-material films provide excellent barrier properties, protecting flavors, texture, and freshness, while enabling attractive packaging designs like stand-up pouches and flow wraps. Their lightweight, durable, and recyclable nature aligns with sustainability goals, making them the preferred choice for large-scale snack and confectionery manufacturers.

The frozen & refrigerated foods segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals and perishable food preservation. Mono-material films offer excellent moisture and oxygen barriers, heat-sealability, and durability under freezing conditions. These features maintain product quality, extend shelf life, and support sustainable recycling initiatives, driving rapid adoption in frozen meals, chilled ready-to-eat foods, and dairy product packaging.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films Industry

In February 2026, UFlex Limited introduced its F-HSS mono-material PET film at PLASTINDIA 2026, featuring a copolymer sealant layer for strong, consistent seals. The film combines recyclability with excellent transparency and machinability, making it suitable for lidding, pouches, and mono-material PET packaging that supports circular economy goals while meeting food and FMCG performance requirements.

In November 2025, Sealed Air introduced the Cryovac VPP MonoPro, a recycle-ready mono-material vertical form-fill-seal pack for fluid and pumpable foods. Certified recycle-ready, the film offers a high-barrier structure and compatibility with existing VFFS machinery, helping processors extend product shelf life while transitioning from complex laminates to simpler, single-material packaging.

In September 2025, Coveris unveiled its MonoFlexBP resealable mono-material tray designed for refrigerated food applications, providing extended freshness and consumer convenience with a fully recyclable structure. The solution features a high-gas barrier lid and thermoformable bottom film that delivers excellent sealing and reclosure performance across chilled items like dairy and processed meats, aligning recyclability with enhanced product-preservation functionality.



Top Companies in the Global Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market

LyondellBasell: Supplies high-performance polyolefin resins for MDO-PE structures that offer transparency and high recyclability.

Dow: Develops specialized polyethylene resins and compatibilizers that enable high-barrier, recycle-ready flexible food pouches.

Amcor Plc: Produces the AmPrima range of mono-PE and mono-PP films designed to replace non-recyclable multi-layer laminates.

Uflex Limited: Manufactures value-added mono-polymer structures, including high-barrier PE bags for bulk food and snack packaging.

Berry Global Group, Inc.: Offers a variety of recyclable PE-based flexible films focused on reducing carbon footprints for food brands.

Sonoco Products Company: Features the EnviroFlex line of mono-material polyethylene and polypropylene structures with tailored barrier properties.

Sealed Air Corporation: Adapts its CRYOVAC vacuum packaging into mono-material formats to provide recyclable protection for fresh proteins.

Bemis Company (Amcor): Contributes legacy expertise in thin-gauge, high-barrier films to Amcor's portfolio of recyclable food packaging.

Mondi Group: Specializes in mono-material PP and PE high-barrier solutions for vacuum-packed meat and dairy products.

Coveris Holdings S.A.: Provides MonoFlex solutions that match the shelf-life and performance of traditional mixed-material food pouches.

Cosmo Films Ltd: Produces specialty BOPP films that allow for the creation of fully recyclable, all-polypropylene packaging laminates.





Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) Mono-films Linear Low-Density PE (LLDPE) Low-Density PE (LDPE) High-Density PE (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP) Mono-films Oriented PP (OPP) Cast PP (CPP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Mono-films

Bio-based / Compostable Mono-films



By Film Structure

Single-Layer Mono-films

Multi-Layer Mono-film Structures (co-processed/laminated mono)

By Packaging Format

Pouches (stand-up, flat, zipper)

Shrink & Stretch Films

Lidding Films

Wraps & Bags

Vacuum & Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Films



By Food Category / Application

Snacks & Confectionery

Frozen & Refrigerated Foods

Bakery & Ready-to-Eat

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy & Cheese

Fruit & Vegetable Packaging

By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe:

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

