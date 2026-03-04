Boston Scientific Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Boston Scientific Corporation, (“Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE:BSX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Boston Scientific’s stock price fell $16.12, or 17.6%, to close at $75.50 per share on February 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news that Boston Scientific released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, reporting lower-than-expected sales in its electrophysiology division on February 4, 2026.

