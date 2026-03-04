KDDI Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises KDDI Corporation, (“KDDI" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/kddi-corporation/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

KDDI’s stock price fell $2.03, or 11.4%, to close at $15.71 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on February 6, 2026, that KDDI had “decided to postpone” its earnings report because of an ongoing investigation into “inappropriate transactions” at its wholly owned subsidiaries. According to the disclosure, employees purportedly “executed fictitious transactions,” “resulting in the recording of fictitious revenue and other figures over multiple years,” with a preliminary assessment of the “reversal of recorded revenue due to fictitious transactions” totaling approximately ¥246 billion yen ($1.7 billion U.S. dollars).

