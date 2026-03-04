Apollo Global Management, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Apollo Global Management, Inc., (“Apollo" or the "Company") (NYSE:APO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/apollo-global-management-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Apollo’s stock price fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on February 3, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following a February 1, 2026, Financial Times report stating that “Top Apollo Global Management executives including chief Marc Rowan held wide-ranging discussions over the firm’s tax arrangements with Jeffrey Epstein throughout the 2010s,” even though the private capital firm had once claimed it “never did any business” with him. According to FT, the files show that Rowan and other executives “repeatedly corresponded with Epstein” regarding internal details such as Apollo’s tax receivable agreement calculations.

