Coherent Launches WaveMaker® 4000A for Super C-Band DWDM System Testing

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today introduced the WaveMaker 4000A Programmable Optical Spectrum Synthesizer, designed to create D-WDM test spectra across the entire Super C-Band for transmission systems, transceivers, and amplifier test applications.

The WaveMaker 4000A/Super C-Band is a compact, single-instrument solution that delivers arbitrarily programmable optical spectra across the full Super C-Band, supporting system testing for long-haul terrestrial and submarine networks as well as transceiver validation. It generates high-power noise channels on programmable grids, including Flexgrid® configurations, and enables defined optical noise loading of modulated channels to replicate real-world network conditions. The intuitive graphical user interface and programming interface allow seamless integration into automated test environments, while its compact footprint replaces rack-sized custom-built systems, saving valuable lab space.

“The WaveMaker really helps to speed up system testing as well as reducing cost-of-test, as it provides exactly the functions required for testing amplified transmission systems and transceivers - all this provided in a box with minimal footprint,” said Dr. Ralf Stolte, Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager, Optical Communications Test Equipment at Coherent.

The WaveMaker 4000A/Super C-Band will be introduced at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles and is available for ordering with an eight-week lead time. The instrument will be featured in a live demonstration at OFC 2026 at the Coherent booth #1401.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18043d10-2fae-44c0-8856-b788c4a2a5b3