NetSPI Recognized in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management (ASM)

MINNEAPOLIS, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI®, the global leader in modern penetration testing, today announced it has been recognized in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management (ASM). GigaOm analysts Chris Ray and Whit Walters’ forward-looking report evaluates 32 ASM solutions based on their feature capabilities and nonfunctional requirements that factor into purchase decisions and determine a solution’s material impact on an organization.

The recognition validates NetSPI’s continued momentum and fierce investment in platform capabilities that move beyond mere visibility and provide security leaders with actionable validation to contextualize and mitigate business risk.

“Our work has always revolved around the belief that clients deserve actionable, high-impact, measurable results, not surface-level assessments,” said Scott Sutherland, Head of Product at NetSPI. “As the pioneer of modern Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), our platform includes advanced attack surface functionality such as external asset discovery, dark web monitoring, cloud security configuration reviews, and domain monitoring in addition to our proactive penetration testing services. These capabilities provide always-on visibility and validation across the full attack surface, ensuring comprehensive protection and proactive risk management.”

To gain a deeper understanding of the ASM solutions landscape and see why GigaOm featured NetSPI among one of the 32 vendors included in the report, access the full document here.

About NetSPI

NetSPI® pioneered Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and leads the industry in modern pentesting. Combining world-class security professionals with AI and automation, NetSPI delivers clarity, speed, and scale across 50+ pentest types, attack surface management, and vulnerability prioritization. The NetSPI platform streamlines workflows and accelerates remediation, enabling our experts to focus on deep dive testing that uncovers vulnerabilities others miss. Trusted by the top 10 U.S. banks and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, NetSPI has been driving security innovation since 2001. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and available on AWS Marketplace. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

