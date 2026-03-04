Thales updates and enhances Naranja X’s payment security

Atlanta, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies and digital security, announces that Naranja X has selected and expanded its use of the Thales D1 Platform to strengthen the security of its online payments ecosystem. This strategic implementation integrates Entersekt’s industry-leading banking and payment authentication technology to elevate fraud-protection standards across the region.

Through this technology partnership, Thales delivers a cloud-based infrastructure to Naranja X that enables wallet tokenization for Apple Pay and Google Pay, while also extending advanced e-commerce security through the 3-D Secure (3DS) protocol powered by Entersekt’s Access Control Server (ACS).

Cutting-edge technology powering digital banking

The solution delivered by Thales enables fintechs like Naranja X to deploy high-level, risk-based authentication protocols. By centralizing services within the Thales D1 Platform, the digital bank achieves:

Proactive threat detection: Identifying fraudulent activity before it impacts the business.

Operational optimization: Reducing false declines and lowering fraud-related costs.

Higher conversion: Achieving more than 56% of fully authenticated transactions without user intervention.

“The successful implementation at Naranja X underscores the immediate value of our Thales D1 Platform. It is a cloud-native solution designed for issuers and processors to launch new services with agility, achieving the critical balance between strong fraud protection and a seamless user experience,” said Juan Pepa, Sales Director for Banking and Payment Services for the Southern Cone at Thales.

The technology deployed by Thales, powered by Entersekt, performs a silent background check. The system analyzes dynamic, real-time risk conditions such as device geolocation, user behavior, and historical transaction context.

Only when the Thales platform detects an anomaly is an additional verification request triggered (step-up authentication). To do so, the solution leverages the unified D1 SDK, enabling methods such as one-time passwords (OTP) or out-of-band (OOB) biometric authentication, ensuring that security does not compromise transaction speed.

“Thanks to the Thales D1 Platform and Entersekt’s tools, we were able to rapidly implement dynamic strong customer authentication. The platform acted as a technological ‘single point of integration,’ allowing us to connect issuance and transaction services in record time to offer our customers the safest possible experience,” said Miguel Schillaci, Head of IT at Naranja X.

For his part, Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt, highlighted the potency of synergy between providers. “This collaboration is a testament to how our 3DS ACS technology, combined with the power of the Thales D1 Platform, creates a safer and frictionless e-commerce environment for innovative financial institutions.”

With this implementation, Thales reaffirms its position as a leader in modern card issuance and digital security in LATAM, with multiple financial institutions preparing to adopt the Thales D1 Platform in the coming months.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies. Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Thales in Latin America

With six decades of presence in Latin America, Thales, a global tech leader for the Defence, Aerospace, Cyber & Digital sectors. The Group is investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – Big Data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust.

The company has 2,500 employees in the region, across 7 countries - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Panama - with ten offices, five manufacturing plants, and engineering and service centres in all the sectors in which it operates.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative projects, Thales in Latin America drives sustainable growth and strengthens its ties with governments, public and private institutions, as well as airports, airlines, banks, telecommunications and technology companies.

About Naranja X

At Naranja X, we are celebrating 40 years of breaking barriers and expanding access for millions of people. We were born in 1985 as a store-branded card linked to a sporting goods shop in Córdoba, and we have since evolved into one of the most relevant fintech companies in the country—always with a clear purpose: making financial inclusion a part of everyday life.

Today, more than 9 million customers use our fully digital solutions to manage their money with free accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, savings, payments, investments, and insurance. In addition:

More than 16 million active cards (Credit: Naranja X, Naranja X Visa, Naranja X Mastercard, and Naranja X American Express. Debit: Visa Naranja X). A network of 150,000 merchants—small, medium, and large—accept Naranja X cards. We also offer payment solutions to thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide through QR, payment links, Cobro Tap, and PIX.

More than 2 million customers have taken out loans with Naranja X.

More than 23 million “Frascos” (savings jars) created by over 3 million customers.

An average portfolio of over 2 million insurance policies and assistance plans.

A team of 2,600 people, with two development centers (Córdoba and Buenos Aires).Por tercer año consecutivo, 1° puesto en el ranking Employers for Youth dirigido por FirstJob en el que participan más de 7.000 jóvenes de 70 empresas de Argentina.

For the third consecutive year, we have ranked #1 in the Employers for Youth index conducted by FirstJob,

which surveys more than 7,000 young professionals across 70 companies in Argentina.

About Entersekt

Entersekt, The Financial Authentication Company, provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context Aware™ Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world, and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 8 bn+ transactions for 250m+ cardholders and 450,000+ merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel KKR, one of the world’s top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit www.entersekt.com.