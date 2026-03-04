Tyson Foods Strengthens Razorback Partnership with Landmark Athletics Sponsorship of All Varsity Sports

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods and the University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today an expanded partnership, introducing one of the first ever jersey patch sponsorships and creating one of the most visible brand integrations in college sports.

Beginning with the 2026-2027 athletic season, the Tyson Foods logo will appear on the jerseys of all 19 men’s and women’s varsity Razorback teams. Under the new multi-year agreement, Tyson Foods will also serve as the Official Protein of the Arkansas Razorbacks, helping fuel students and athletes with protein they need to perform at their best.

“Tyson Foods has been proud to support the Arkansas Razorbacks for generations—investing in champions today and leaders for tomorrow in the state we’ve called home for more than 90 years,” said John Tyson, Chairman of the Board at Tyson Foods. “Together, we support young people to compete and succeed—on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.”

The Most Comprehensive Partnership in College Sports History

As part of the agreement, Tyson Foods will be integrated across Razorback Athletics through a comprehensive set of brand assets, including:

Official Protein of the Arkansas Razorbacks

of the Arkansas Razorbacks Jersey patch placement across all 19 varsity teams (men's and women's)

across all 19 varsity teams (men's and women's) Logo placement on fields and courts across sports venues

across sports venues Media backdrops at press conferences and broadcast facilities

at press conferences and broadcast facilities Brand Ambassador programs engaging Arkansas student-athletes





Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas, added, "This historic sponsorship is transformative for Razorback Athletics. For decades, Tyson Foods has been more than a corporate partner—they are an integral part of the Arkansas story. Having Tyson Foods incorporated across our varsity teams and venues sends a powerful message about the caliber of our programs and the type of talent we can bring to the University. We are grateful for our continued partnership and thrilled to showcase this collaboration to the nation every time our teams compete."

Donnie King, President and CEO of Tyson Foods, added, “This partnership strengthens our ability to connect with the next generation of consumers through sports, community, and protein that fuels performance. It reflects how we are positioned to meet growing protein demand through a portfolio that tastes great, is nutritious, convenient, and affordable.”

This partnership was facilitated in collaboration with Learfield’s Razorback Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder for Arkansas Athletics. Tyson Foods was advised by CSL in securing the partnership.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, the company has grown under four generations of family leadership and is unified by its purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™. The company maintains a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells®, and ibp®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably. Learn more at www.tysonfoods.com.

About the University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

The University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics pursues its vision to "Be Our Best" while developing 465+ student-athletes into Razorbacks and Champions for Life. As members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the Razorbacks consistently compete at the nation's highest levels while proudly representing the University of Arkansas and the entire state. Arkansas has established itself as one of the most competitive programs in the nation, winning eight NCAA titles and 36 SEC Championships in recent years.

Media Contact: tysonfoodspr@tyson.com