Carequality Announces Lee Barrett as New Executive Director

VIENNA, Va., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carequality, the trusted nationwide interoperability framework that connects healthcare organizations across the United States, announces the appointment of Lee Barrett as its new executive director.

Barrett brings more than three decades of experience deploying health IT and advancing interoperability in healthcare settings. He has served as DirectTrust commission executive director and senior advisor and previously served on The Sequoia Project board of directors.

“Lee is a nationally recognized leader and advocate on improving healthcare data sharing to enhance patient care,” said Seth Selkow, Carequality board chair. “Having led the Electronic Health Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) for many years, he is ideally positioned to take forward our efforts to strengthen our interoperability framework for networks and build a stronger health data exchange community.”

As executive director, Barrett will oversee Carequality’s strategic direction, ensuring continued collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing trust in Carequality’s mission of enabling seamless, secure, and trusted health information exchange nationwide. He will be responsible for guiding Carequality in its ongoing evolution to actively align policies and technical requirements with the federal Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM), enabling implementers and connections to expand their reaches and seamlessly participate in a wider ecosystem of data exchange.

“I’m excited to deepen my involvement with Carequality, an organization that pioneered the trust and free flow of information across healthcare systems,” said Barrett. “There is still a great opportunity to improve healthcare decision-making through the use of health data, and I look forward to working with the Carequality team to advance our shared mission.”

About Carequality

Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health information networks. Carequality brings together diverse groups, including electronic health record vendors, record locator service providers, and other types of existing networks, to determine technical and policy agreements to enable data to ﬂow between and among networks, platforms, and geographies.

The Carequality Framework provides the essential elements for trusted national exchange, such as common rules of the road, well-defined technical specifications, and a participant directory. More information: https://carequality.org/.

