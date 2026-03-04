Angi Launches the Angi App in ChatGPT

DENVER, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners increasingly turn to AI to start home projects, Angi (formerly Angie’s List) (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today announced the launch of the Angi app in ChatGPT. This app enables homeowners to move from asking a home-improvement question in ChatGPT to connecting directly with a skilled pro on Angi. Angi is among the first home services marketplaces to offer an end-to-end, AI-guided hiring journey — from the initial homeowner question in ChatGPT to project scoping and matching with a skilled pro through Angi.

“Homeowners are starting projects differently. Instead of searching multiple websites, many now begin by asking an AI assistant what to do and what it may cost,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi. “Having our app in ChatGPT turns those conversations from recommendations into real-world action — helping homeowners understand their project, set expectations and connect with the right skilled pro. By pairing AI guidance with Angi’s trusted network and 30 years of home services experience, we’re simplifying how people find and hire pros so more home projects get done well.”

Through the Angi app in ChatGPT, homeowners can ask questions about projects, maintenance or repairs and receive guidance along with localized skilled pro recommendations. When a homeowner clicks a pro recommendation or requests a quote, they are directed to Angi where they continue in an AI experience through Angi’s AI Helper. Built on the company’s 30 years of home services experience, Angi’s AI Helper allows homeowners to describe issues in their own words and translates those descriptions into clear service requests preferred by service pros. The system continues to guide the homeowner through the hiring process, helping set expectations upfront and reducing mismatches between homeowners and pros.

Recent data from Angi shows AI Helper helps move homeowners from planning to action more effectively. Users of AI Helper are 3× more likely to request a quote from a skilled pro than traditional browsing users and homeowners who start a project with AI Helper are 25% more likely to report their project was completed successfully.

The Angi app in ChatGPT marks an expansion of Angi’s use of AI following the launch of its AI Helper in June 2025. Angi will continue to evolve with AI to meet homeowners where they are and simplify how they find and hire skilled pros for home projects.

To connect to Angi in ChatGPT, select “Apps” from the sidebar and search for Angi. Once connected, you can start asking questions based on your home project needs. For more information, visit www.angi.com .

