Ultra PRO Entertainment Secures Canadian Distribution Rights for Zanzoon Electronic Games, Expands Long-Standing Relationship to Canada

COMMERCE, Calif., March 04, 2026 -- Ultra PRO Entertainment, the tabletop game division of Ultra PRO International, today announced it has secured expanded distribution rights with Paris-based Zanzoon to serve as the exclusive Canadian distributor of its interactive electronic games for children and families across all of the U.S. and now including Canada.

“We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Zanzoon and build on the strong foundation we’ve established together in the United States,” said Susan Lindsey, Senior Vice President of Ultra PRO Entertainment. “These games bring incredible energy and joy to family playtime, and we’re excited to introduce that same experience to families across Canada.”

Ultra PRO Entertainment and Zanzoon have built a successful and growing partnership in the United States since 2021, driving increased retail presence and strong consumer engagement across the interactive portfolio of games. Among this portfolio is a lineup of electronic Pokémon games, including the newly announced Pokémon Trainer Ultimate, an interactive guessing game to celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. The collaboration with Zanzoon also includes a variety of buzzer-style and sports trivia games that encourage energetic, group, and family-style play to bring everyone into game nights.

Expanding into Canada, Ultra PRO Entertainment will leverage its established success in the U.S. market, including its sales infrastructure, long-standing retail relationships, and category expertise, to introduce Zanzoon’s complete catalog of games to Canadian distribution partners and key opportunity buyers. The company will support the Canadian rollout with targeted marketing efforts and strong retail relationships to build awareness and drive meaningful growth in Canada.

“Ultra PRO has been a proven and valued partner in building awareness of our interactive games for children and families across the United States. We aim to stimulate knowledge through play, and we do this with passion and high standards,” said Thierry Collignon, President and Founder of Zanzoon. “We are confident that the deep retail expertise, strong distribution network, and commitment to long-term brand growth make Ultra PRO Entertainment the ideal partner to lead our expansion into Canada and strengthen our presence in the United States.”

For more information about Ultra PRO Entertainment and where to buy its collection of easy-to-learn interactive games in collaboration with Zanzoon, visit www.ultrapro.com .

About Ultra PRO Entertainment:

Ultra PRO Entertainment is the tabletop games division of Ultra PRO International specializing in easy-to-learn casual games that bring joy and foster community through friendly competition. Ultra PRO games combine familiar gameplay with unique twists that can be completed in 30 minutes or less, offering endless opportunities for casual competitors to create lasting memories with friends and family. The dynamic team behind Ultra PRO Entertainment combine their own personal gaming enthusiasm and vast industry experience to drive innovation in excellence in every game produced.

Ultra PRO International has been designing and manufacturing top-quality products since 1952, ranging from memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories to photo and scrapbooking albums. Ultra PRO also owns TableTopics, a broad line of conversation starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings, as well as SP Images trading card distribution. To learn more, visit www.ultrapro.com.