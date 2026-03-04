BMMG Releases Benchmark Analysis: The State of U.S. MedTech Commercialization - 2026 Edition

Reed Point, Montana, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG), a global MedTech commercialization firm, today released its flagship benchmark report analyzing the commercialization outlook for MedTech companies entering 2026. The study draws from 173 MedTech executives spanning early-stage through growth-stage companies.

Invited participants were commercial leaders (CEOs, Chief Revenue Officers, and VPs of Sales/Marketing) who recently showcased their technologies at industry events attended by start-ups, investors, and strategic acquirers.

Key findings include:

78% of respondents believe 2026 is a good year to launch a new MedTech product in the U.S. (Yes strongly/with caution).

86% are very or moderately concerned about U.S. policy/administration changes impacting their business in 2026.

84% expect tariffs/trade restrictions to materially affect their cost structure in 2026.

Top launch drivers cited include hospital financial pressure, regulatory clarity, and adoption appetite among providers.

BMMG’s Commercial Confidence Index™ average score is 71.1 (0–100); the top quartile begins at 80.1.

“The commercialization playbook is evolving,” said BMMG founder, Lisa Bichsel. “In 2026, adoption is increasingly driven by trust-building, economic clarity, and implementation predictability—not just innovation novelty.”

About the BMMG MedTech Commercial Confidence Index™

The Index is a composite 0–100 score combining commercialization confidence with operational maturity signals such as go-to-market maturity, value story confidence, sales readiness, clinical education maturity, message update cadence, and real-world evidence practices.

“The confidence gap in this year’s Commercial Confidence Index is telling,” said Lauren Dustman, CEO of BMMG. “Top-quartile organizations aren’t simply more optimistic; they’re more disciplined. They lead with economic clarity, scalable strategy, and structured real-world evidence. In 2026, high-performing MedTech companies aren’t just launching products. They’re engineering adoption.”

About BMMG

Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) is a global MedTech commercialization authority helping innovative companies move from funding to liquidity with confidence. More than a traditional marketing firm, BMMG provides commercialization intelligence, ecosystem fluency, and integrated strategy across regulatory, reimbursement, investor communications, and go-to-market execution. With a track record supporting 19 acquisitions and 8 IPOs, BMMG partners with MedTech leaders to engineer adoption, mitigate commercialization risk, and build scalable growth platforms. Learn more: www.bichselgroup.com.

Media + Industry Requests

To request the full report, an executive summary, or an interview briefing with BMMG, contact: info@bichselgroup.com.