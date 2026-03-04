NassifMD® Skincare Launches on Ulta Beauty Marketplace, Expanding Access to Surgeon-Developed Skincare

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NassifMD® Skincare, the award-winning skincare brand founded by internationally recognized facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif — known for his role on E!'s Botched announces its launch on Ulta Beauty's UB Marketplace, bringing a curated selection of its best-selling products to Ulta's highly engaged beauty customer. As part of the launch, NassifMD® Skincare will also participate in Ulta's "21 Days of Beauty" event in March.

What Is NassifMD® Skincare?

Developed in Dr. Nassif's medical practice, NassifMD® Skincare was created to support skin health before and after in-office procedures and to deliver visible results as part of a daily routine. Every product targets the four pillars of healthy skin: hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture, and firmness through clinically tested, results-driven formulas that emphasize ingredient synergy and skin barrier support. These are principles Dr. Nassif has relied on in patient care for years, long before they became mainstream in skincare.





Why NassifMD® Is Now on Ulta Beauty Marketplace

As more consumers incorporate treatments such as microneedling, lasers, and skin-tightening technologies into their beauty routines, the demand for skincare that helps prep the skin, soothe visible redness, support recovery, and minimize downtime continues to grow. NassifMD® Skincare was designed to meet these needs, helping improve overall skin quality while supporting long-term skin health. The launch on Ulta Beauty's invitation only UB Marketplace now connects that clinical approach with Ulta's 45+ million Rewards members.

"We're thrilled to bring NassifMD® Skincare to Ulta Beauty Marketplace," said Dr. Paul Nassif. "Ulta is a trusted destination for beauty discovery, and this launch allows us to connect with customers seeking skincare rooted in real clinical experience and thoughtful formulation."

NassifMD® Skincare Products Available on Ulta Beauty Marketplace

Hydro-Screen® Serum — Delivers intense hydration with a dewy finish

Hydro-Screen® Lip Plumper — Smooths and conditions for fuller-looking lips

Detox Pads Complexion Perfecting Pads — Gently exfoliate and refine skin texture

Pure Hydration Gentle Cleanser — Cleanses while maintaining moisture balance

Pure Hydration Night Cream — Replenishes moisture overnight

Niacinamide Biopeptide Serum — Helps improve the look of tone and texture

Pro Peptide Collagen Serum — Supports firmer-looking skin

Peri-Orbital Eye Complex — Reduces the appearance of puffiness and fine lines

Anti-Aging Undereye Smoother — Smooths and hydrates the delicate under-eye area

Deco-Lift Neck & Décolleté Firming & Lifting Complex — Improves the look of firmness on the neck and décolleté





About NassifMD® Skincare

NassifMD® Skincare was developed in Dr. Nassif's clinic to improve skin quality, optimize aesthetic outcomes, and, in some cases, delay the need for surgical intervention altogether. The brand bridges the gap between in-office treatments and daily routines, delivering visible results through clinically informed products built on the four pillars of healthy skin: hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture, and firmness. All NassifMD® products are cruelty-free, vegan, and Leaping Bunny certified. After witnessing transformative results in his practice, Dr. Nassif made NassifMD® Skincare available to everyone.

For more information, visit nassifmdskincare.com or shop NassifMD® on Ulta.com .

About Ulta Beauty Marketplace

Ulta Beauty Marketplace is a curated, invitation-only platform integrated into Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App that expands Ulta Beauty’s digital assortment with innovative brands across beauty, wellness and adjacent categories, offering guests unified search, cart, checkout and Ulta Beauty Rewards on eligible purchases.

Media Contact:

Linsey Tilbor Rubin

ltilbor@rellmc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb09466d-c73d-4aa8-b6cd-811ddb94877d.