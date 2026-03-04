LPL Financial Promotes Kirby Horan-Adams and Joe Lanser to Managing Director

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the promotions of Kirby Horan-Adams and Joe Lanser to managing director roles, reflecting their expanded leadership responsibilities and longstanding impact across the firm.

“Kirby and Joe each bring a combination of deep institutional knowledge and disciplined leadership that has shaped how LPL operates and evolves,” said LPL CEO Rich Steinmeier. “Their perspectives, judgment and ability to connect strategy with execution continue to be critical as we support the growth of advisors and financial institutions, while fueling the long-term growth of the firm.”

Horan-Adams has been promoted to managing director of business design and solutioning. In this role, she leads teams responsible for designing and delivering business solutions that enhance LPL’s client experience and sales effectiveness. Her work focuses on reducing friction across the firm’s offerings and ensuring a cohesive, end-to-end experience for advisors and institutions.

Since joining LPL in 2006, Horan-Adams has held a range of strategic leadership positions across research, investment management and product functions. Her prior roles include chief of staff to the chief investment officer, director of research for LPL Research and head of product management. She brings deep industry expertise in distribution strategy, product development and operational execution. Horan-Adams holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in mathematics, economics and finance, as well as a Juris Doctor, and brings a multidisciplinary perspective to business and product strategy.

Lanser has been promoted to managing director and head of financial planning and analysis (FP&A). He oversees LPL’s financial strategy, enterprise planning and performance management, partnering closely with executive leadership to support strategic execution, investment decisions and long-term operational discipline.

Lanser joined LPL in 2015 and has held multiple senior leadership roles across finance, investor relations and business operations, including chief of staff to the CEO. Most recently, he served as executive vice president of business solutions, where he oversaw CFO, administrative and marketing solutions before returning to the finance organization to lead FP&A. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Belmont Abbey College, a Masters of Commerce from University of Virginia and an Executive MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

Both leaders serve on the firm’s 15-person Operating Committee, established in early 2025, that supports the firm’s execution of its strategic priorities.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

