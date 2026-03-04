Notified Wins 2026 G2 Best Software Platform Award

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Top Industry Recognition: Notified is named to G2’s 2026 Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Software Products list. As the only press release distribution platform selected, this reinforces its leadership in PR and communications technology.

The award is based on real, verified client reviews, demonstrating the trust organizations place in Notified to deliver measurable results. Why It Matters: The honor recognizes how Notified helps communications teams succeed in the Answer Engine Economy by managing GlobeNewswire press release distribution, media engagement, analytics and reporting all in one secure platform, with one login.



NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified proudly announces it has won a G2 2026 Best Software Award for its leading PR platform, a recognition driven entirely by verified customer reviews and real-world performance.

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace and helps millions of buyers make informed technology purchasing decisions. The award demonstrates how Notified simplifies and strengthens the entire PR workflow - from GlobeNewswire press release distribution to tailored media outreach and actionable analytics - enabling teams to execute faster and with greater confidence.

“This is an incredible honor and a powerful validation of the trust our clients place in us,” said Erik Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “It reflects our continued focus on helping teams thrive in the Answer Engine Economy by strengthening corporate narratives, expanding reach and delivering measurable results across every stage of the communications life cycle.”

To learn more about Notified's award-winning PR platform or to request a demo, visit Notified.com.







G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are G2’s Best Software Awards?

G2’s Best Software Awards recognize the world’s top software companies and products based on verified customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. The awards highlight the most trusted and high-performing solutions across hundreds of categories.

How Was Notified Selected for This Recognition?

Notified was named to G2’s 2026 Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Software Products list based on a proprietary scoring algorithm that analyzes verified customer reviews from the past calendar year along with market presence data.

Why Is This Recognition Meaningful for Customers?

Because the awards are driven by authentic customer feedback, this recognition validates the real-world value, reliability and performance of Notified’s PR platform, reinforcing customer confidence in its technology investment.

What Does This Achievement Reflect About Notified?

This recognition underscores Notified’s commitment to excellence, continuous innovation and customer success, highlighting its ability to deliver secure, integrated, AI-powered solutions that help organizations strengthen their corporate narrative, improve discoverability in the Answer Engine Economy and drive measurable communications impact.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contacts

Caroline Smith:

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8c0ffb0-c299-46e9-809d-42604e27dc71

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.