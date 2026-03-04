Launch Labs Acquired by Banyan Software to Accelerate Long-Term Growth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Labs, a high-growth marketing technology and data solutions provider specializing in identity resolution, audience activation, and marketing attribution, today announced its acquisition by Banyan Software, a leading acquirer and permanent home for successful software businesses.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Launch Labs, which has experienced rapid expansion since its founding in 2020, including 614% three-year revenue growth and recognition on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, where it ranked in the top 14% nationally and #2 in the Durham–Chapel Hill region.

Banyan Software, founded in 2016, follows a buy-and-hold-for-life philosophy, acquiring and supporting mission-critical software businesses with dominant positions in niche verticals. Launch Labs will join Banyan’s growing portfolio of vertical SaaS companies and continue operating independently under its existing leadership team.

Partnering for the Next Phase of Growth

“From day one, we have focused on building solutions that deliver measurable impact, helping organizations activate and measure growth with confidence,” said Garrett Roach, Founder and CEO of Launch Labs. “Partnering with Banyan gives us the long-term stability, strategic resources and capital support to accelerate product innovation and expand our impact while staying true to our mission and culture.”

Launch Labs develops first party data solutions that help digital marketing agencies, media companies, and automotive enterprises understand their audiences, activate more relevant engagement, and measure marketing performance with confidence. By combining advanced identity resolution, actionable data intelligence, audience activation, and marketing attribution, the company has rapidly expanded and established itself as a trusted partner for measurable, performance-driven growth.

“Launch Labs has built a platform that helps organizations translate complex audience data into clear, measurable action,” said Tristan Jordan, Operating Partner at Banyan Software. “Garrett and his team have built a company with the technical foundation and ambition to shape that future, and we’re proud to partner with them for the long term as they expand the ways they enable customers to identify high-intent audiences, activate smarter engagement, and measure performance with precision.”

Advancing Vertical Focus and Innovation

Launch Labs will continue to operate from its headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with its existing leadership team remaining in place to ensure continuity for employees, partners, and customers.

The transaction reinforces Banyan’s continued expansion into high-performing vertical software businesses and strengthens Launch Labs’ position as a trusted identity and data solutions partner to agencies, media companies, and automotive enterprises. With a strong presence in the automotive sector, Launch Labs equips agencies and enterprise partners with the identity and data intelligence needed to activate audiences more effectively and measure performance with confidence.

About Launch Labs

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Launch Labs is a high-growth identity and first-party data solutions provider serving digital marketing agencies, media companies, and automotive enterprises. The company helps organizations transform website traffic into actionable audience intelligence to power activation, engagement and measurement.

For more information, visit www.launchlabs.ai

About Banyan Software

Founded in 2016, Banyan Software acquires, builds, and grows mission-critical enterprise software businesses with dominant positions in niche vertical markets. Guided by a buy-and-hold-for-life philosophy and a decentralized operating model, Banyan provides permanent capital and long-term strategic support to its portfolio companies. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Banyan partners with strong management teams to drive sustainable growth while preserving each company’s culture and operational independence.

For more information, visit www.banyansoftware.com



