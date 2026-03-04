TIAN RUIXIANG UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING LAUNCHING OF INDUSTRY-FIRST BTC STAKING WITH AI-DRIVEN YIELD INSURANCE AND FULLY AUTONOMOUS AI INSURANCE AGENT FOR INSTANT UNDERWRITING AND CLAIMS SETTLEMENT

BEIJING, CHINA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Limited (“TIRX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIRX), a visionary leader at the cutting-edge intersection of digital asset finance, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and next-generation insurance technology, today announced a historic dual-product launch poised to redefine stability, efficiency, and value creation in the global Web3 and decentralized finance ecosystem.

In a bold leap forward for secure digital asset yield generation, the Company is introducing two transformative, industry-first solutions scheduled for official rollout in the coming quarter:

A premium Bitcoin (“BTC”) staking program empowered by proprietary AI yield insurance, engineered to deliver consistent, risk-mitigated returns for BTC holders through real-time intelligent risk assessment, dynamic coverage adjustment, and proactive protection against market volatility and protocol risk.

A revolutionary fully autonomous AI insurance agent designed to execute end-to-end insurance operations—including instant policy underwriting, automated eligibility verification, real-time risk evaluation, and seamless, frictionless claims settlement—all without human intervention.

These landmark offerings represent a paradigm shift in how institutional and retail participants engage with digital asset finance. By integrating the income-generating potential of BTC staking with the precision and security of AI-powered insurance, and combining it with the speed, transparency, and scalability of autonomous financial technology, TIRX is building a new standard for safety, accessibility, and performance in the digital economy.

The Company’s AI-driven yield protection system continuously monitors on-chain data, market conditions, and staking pool health to dynamically optimize coverage, helping to preserve principal and stabilize returns for users. Meanwhile, the autonomous AI insurance agent leverages advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and real-time data validation to drastically reduce processing time, eliminate operational friction, strengthen fraud detection, and elevate the overall user experience to unprecedented levels.

“Today marks a defining moment for TIRX and for the future of digital asset finance,” said a Company spokesperson. “By merging Bitcoin staking, intelligent yield insurance, and fully autonomous AI technology into one unified ecosystem, we are delivering a level of safety, efficiency, and innovation never seen before in the industry. We are not just launching products—we are architecting the next era of secure, intelligent, and user-centric financial infrastructure.”

The Company plans to initiate beta access for institutional partners in the near term, with full commercial launch expected in Q3-4 2026. Further details regarding product features, eligibility criteria, and strategic partnerships will be disclosed in upcoming announcements.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Limited

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: TIRX) is a forward-thinking fintech and insurtech leader dedicated to bridging traditional finance, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. The Company develops innovative, secure, and scalable solutions that empower individuals and institutions to unlock the full potential of the digital economy with confidence and peace of mind.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. More detailed information is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

