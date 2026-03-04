Vita Coco Offers a Refreshingly Sweet Escape with New Vita Coco Treats® Flavor, Frosted Lemonade

Frosted Lemonade leads the next wave of Vita Coco Treats™, expanding the brand’s popular line up of refreshing yet indulgent coconutmilk based beverages that make the everyday feel like a getaway, with Cherry Vanilla also debuting exclusively at Target





NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO), America’s leading coconut water brand, is serving up a refreshingly sweet escape with its newest Vita Coco Treats® flavor: Frosted Lemonade. Following the viral success of Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme, Frosted Lemonade delivers a refreshingly sweet twist to the Treats lineup, balancing tart lemon flavor with a coconutty finish. By combining zesty refreshment with sweet indulgence, Vita Coco’s Frosted Lemonade Treats transports the drinker from a cramped commute or cluttered desk to a sunnier state of mind.

The debut of Frosted Lemonade reflects Vita Coco’s commitment to bold flavors, functional coconut water benefits, and ingredients you can pronounce, delivering a frosty upgrade to a summertime classic. With consumer demand for mindful indulgences and mood-boosting sweet treats continuing to rise, Frosted Lemonade Treats joins the Vita Coco family to answer the call. Designed as the ultimate pick-me-up, Frosted Lemonade delivers refreshment with a sweet escape, making it Treats o’clock anytime.

“Our Treats line is designed for the person who wants to indulge without compromise,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “We know our consumers are looking for small moments of escape in their busy lives, and Frosted Lemonade delivers just that. It takes a flavor everyone knows and reimagines it in a way that only Vita Coco can -- with a taste experience that feels like a getaway in a bottle that’s accessible anytime, anywhere.”

Frosted Lemonade Vita Coco Treats is now available in the coconut water aisle at retailers nationwide, as well as online at vitacoco.com, Amazon and select e-commerce platforms. An exclusive Cherry Vanilla flavor of Vita Coco Treats is also launching nationwide exclusively at Target. For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X and Facebook .

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a8d5e65-964e-4def-906e-948f8b463b9f