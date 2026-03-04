Token Security and Its Identity-First AI Agent Security Solution Named Finalist in Two Categories of the 2026 SC Awards

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first AI agent security, today announced it has been named a finalist for Most Promising Early-Stage Startup and Best Emerging Technology in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards.





The SC Awards, now in its 29th year, recognize organizations and technologies that demonstrate outstanding achievement in advancing cybersecurity. A complete list of finalists is available at the SC Media website . Winners of the 2026 SC Awards will be announced on March 24, 2026, during RSAC in San Francisco.

“This recognition validates our vision when we founded Token Security, that AI agents would become privileged operators inside the enterprise and need to be secured and governed,” said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security. “Securing agentic AI requires lifecycle management, intent-based awareness, and continuous access control, capabilities that traditional identity tools weren’t built to address. And, that’s exactly what we’ve built with our platform.”

Token Security was recognized for pioneering AI Agent Identity Lifecycle Management, an emerging security category focused on discovering AI agents, understanding context and risk, and enforcing policies to protect autonomous AI agents and machine identities across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise environments.

As enterprises rapidly deploy custom GPTs, coding assistants, MCP-connected agents, and workflow automations, AI agents are becoming one of the fastest-growing identity populations in the enterprise. These agents often operate with high privilege, long-lived credentials, and no clear ownership, creating new risks including contextual privilege escalation, identity drift, and multi-agent chain-of-execution attacks.

Token Security’s platform continuously discovers AI agents and machine identities, builds a contextual identity graph, assigns ownership, understands agent intent, enforces least privilege, and detects and contains unsafe autonomous actions in real time. The cloud-native architecture enables immediate visibility and governance without disrupting existing infrastructure.

“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore. “Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust, a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”

In addition to its SC Awards recognition, Token Security was recently named a Top 10 Finalist for the RSAC™ 2026 Innovation Sandbox contest . The company will present live on March 23, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco and exhibit at Booth South 1969.

Token Security accelerates secure enterprise adoption of Agentic AI by discovering, managing, and governing every AI agent and non-human identity across the organization. From continuous visibility to least-privilege enforcement and lifecycle management, Token Security provides complete control over AI and machine identities, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. For more information: www.token.security .

