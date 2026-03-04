Farmer Brothers to Be Acquired by Royal Cup, Creating a Scaled, Integrated Beverage Solutions Platform

Combined business will establish comprehensive product portfolio, beverage equipment and services, and national distribution

Braemont Capital provides strategic capital to support transaction

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, and Royal Cup Coffee & Tea announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Royal Cup will acquire all outstanding shares of Farmer Brothers stock for $1.29 per share in an all-cash transaction.

As a result of the transaction, Farmer Brothers will combine with Royal Cup and become a private company. The transaction is expected to close in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee is a national roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products. The company’s nationwide direct-store-delivery network provides extensive beverage planning and equipment services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers. Its brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s Coffee, SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters, West Coast Coffee, Cain’s and China Mist.

“Farmer Brothers has always been dedicated to perfecting roasting techniques and sourcing practices to bring our customers the finest traditional, premium and specialty coffee,” said Farmer Brothers President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore. “We are driven by the belief that connections are built over coffee, and this transaction is a true example as it will combine Farmer Brothers and Royal Cup – two long-standing industry giants. Bringing together more than 250 years of coffee expertise, it allows us to enhance our manufacturing and production capabilities, expand our already industry-leading nationwide distribution network, create even greater economies of scale and ultimately better serve our customers.”

Royal Cup is a nearly 130-year-old company that has built a strong business roasting and distributing specialty and premium coffees, teas and beverage solutions across the country. In December 2025, Braemont Capital, a relationship-driven investment firm, invested in Royal Cup to accelerate innovation, expansion and service.

“This transaction will allow Royal Cup and Farmer Brothers to combine our complimentary capabilities and build a more resilient national organization with the infrastructure and products necessary to better support our growing customer base across multiple channels,” said Royal Cup Chief Executive Officer Chip Wann. “Farmer Brothers has built an extraordinary legacy over the last 114 years — one that mirrors our own commitment to quality, route distribution and service, and the relationships we build with every customer we serve. Together, we will bring greater scale, deeper expertise and an unmatched portfolio of products to the foodservice, hospitality and convenience markets we both call home. I'm incredibly proud of what both of our teams have built, and I'm even more excited about what we will build together."

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Farmer Brothers, one of the most beloved names in the B2B coffee industry,” said Braemont Capital Partner Wali Bacdayan. “We are committed to helping partners like Farmer Brothers and Royal Cup unlock their full potential as they strategically grow operations and expand their customer base. We look forward to helping two of the leading experts in direct store delivery coffee operations come together to create a truly, one-of-a-kind coffee, tea and beverage provider.”

About the Transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Cup will acquire all outstanding shares of Farmer Brothers for $1.29 per share in an all-cash transaction.

Farmer Brothers Board of Directors has unanimously approved the proposed transaction and is recommending its shareholders vote to approve the transaction and adopt the agreement. The transaction is expected to close during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2026, subject to certain conditions set forth in the agreement, including the approval of a majority of Farmer Brothers’ shareholders and other customary conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Farmer Brothers’ shares will no longer trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, as Farmer Brothers will become a privately held entity.

Advisors

North Point Mergers and Acquisitions, Inc. is serving as the financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as the legal advisor to Farmer Brothers. Stephens, Inc. is serving as the financial advisor and Kirkland and Ellis LLP is acting as the legal advisor to Royal Cup and Braemont Capital.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s Coffee, SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters, West Coast Coffee, Cain’s and China Mist. You can learn more at farmerbros.com.

About Royal Cup Coffee & Tea

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea is a local, family-owned business that manufactures and distributes high-quality coffee and tea in a variety of flavors and formats. Since 1896, Royal Cup’s reach extends throughout the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, serving customers in the food service, hospitality, office and specialty coffee markets. Built on strong history and family tradition, Royal Cup’s values are the heart of their work. Read more at royalcupcoffee.com.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in companies at growth inflection points. The firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. Braemont Capital is growth-oriented and seeks to generate superior

outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiative. Its capital base enables it to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit braemont.com or linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

