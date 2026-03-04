Silynxcom Wins Government Tender Valued at Approximately $400,000 for Tactical Protective Systems for a Military Force in Asia

Netanya, Israel, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has won a competitive government tender in Asia, valued at approximately $400,000 for its advanced tactical protective systems.

The tender is for a military force in the region and is designated for deployment with active military units. The tender is for Silynxcom’s combat-proven in-ear headset solutions, which provide industry-leading hearing protection combined with clear two-way communication and full situational awareness in high-noise combat environments.

Key features of the selected in-ear systems include:

Superior active and passive noise reduction to safeguard against hazardous impulse and continuous noise

Advanced “Hear-Thru” / talk-through-the-ear technology enabling natural 360° ambient sound detection

Seamless integration with standard tactical radios used by modern armed forces

Lightweight, low-profile ergonomic design optimized for extended wear under helmets and protective gear

Proven reliability in demanding operational conditions, trusted by elite military units globally

This tender win represents an important milestone in expanding Silynxcom’s presence in the Asian defense market and reinforcing the growing adoption of the Company’s next-generation in-ear tactical communication technologies by armed forces in the region.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

