HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) Highlights Tivani Expansion Into Defense-Grade Strategic Minerals

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), today announced recent developments at the Tivani Tier-1 Critical Minerals Project, where Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd. (“Ferrox”) is expanding the asset’s mineral scope to include antimony, alongside its established titanium, iron and vanadium mineralization.

Antimony is widely recognized as a defense-grade strategic material, used across aerospace systems, semiconductors, advanced electronics, flame-retardant materials and military technologies. Global supply remains highly concentrated, and Western governments increasingly identify antimony as a critical vulnerability within secure industrial supply chains.

Ferrox’s expansion into antimony is intended to position Tivani as a multi-commodity critical minerals platform, strengthening its relevance across defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

Terrence Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd., stated: “Ferrox was built with the objective of becoming a globally relevant critical minerals producer, not simply a single-commodity mine developer. The addition of antimony and other strategic minerals under evaluation at Tivani reinforces our vision of creating a platform asset aligned with the most demanding industrial, defense and technology end users.”

For HUBC, this development reinforces the Company’s view that critical mineral ecosystems increasingly require trusted infrastructure capable of validating assets, operational data and participating entities as global supply chains reorganize around defense, advanced manufacturing and technology demand.

Indeed, HUBC has commenced phased embedding of its trust infrastructure across verification, governance and digital asset integrity workflows associated with the Tivani platform.

HUBC’s foreseen and intended crucial engagement with the Tivani platform reflects the Company’s broader strategy to extend secured data infrastructure, validation frameworks and trust architecture into sectors where asset provenance, governance integrity and operational transparency are required by governments, industrial partners and institutional capital.

Noah Hershcoviz, Chief Executive Officer of HUB Cyber Security Ltd., commented: “Strategic mineral assets are increasingly becoming central to national security and industrial policy. Developments such as the potential addition of antimony reinforce the strategic relevance of the Tivani platform and highlight the growing importance of trusted infrastructure capable of validating assets, participants and supply chain data across critical industrial ecosystems. Our envisioned partnership with Ferrox is intended to add real-world assets to HUBC’s portfolio, while strengthening the Company’s balance sheet in the process.”

As governments and industrial partners increasingly prioritize secure sourcing of defense-grade materials, HUBC believes that validation and trust infrastructure will become a foundational layer supporting the transparency, governance and capital formation required for next-generation critical mineral supply chains.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global provider of military-grade cybersecurity, confidential computing, and AI-driven Secured Data Fabric infrastructure serving governments, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises worldwide.

About Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd.

Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd. holds the Tivani project in Limpopo, South Africa, containing approximately 519 million tons of titaniferous magnetite ore with NI 43-101 compliant resources and secured mining rights.

