Amfeltec Corporation to Attend Embedded World Exhibition 2026 in Nurnberg to Showcase Innovative PocketShark Family™ for Embedded System Monitoring and Crash Recovery

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation, an award-winning Canadian designer and manufacturer of innovative hardware solutions for embedded systems and communication markets, is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Embedded Word Exhibition & Conference, taking place March 10-12, 2026, in Nurnberg, Germany.

Today, embedded systems in automotive, industrial, medical, telecommunication, aerospace and defense applications have specific requirements for robustness, error detection, safety, and diagnostics. Most of them are deployed in the field and require continuous, 24/7 autonomous operation without any human supervision.

For such systems, collecting diagnostic information and the ability to restart the system after crash or power outage - without losing diagnostic data for future analysis - becomes very critical. It is also important that the collected diagnostic information includes both system and environmental data.

“Our PocketShark Family™ brings together a range of batteryless loggers capable of collecting both system data and environmental measurements, including ambient temperature, air pressure, humidity, shock and vibration,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corporation. “Access to detailed environmental diagnostic information is essential for determining whether environmental conditions contributed to system failures, or for pinpointing the root cause so that failure scenarios can be accurately reproduced in the test lab. This capability helps engineers improve reliability and ensures robust system performance in the field”.

The PocketShark Family™ includes the following products:

1U x1 PCI Express WatchDog Timer

1U x1 PCI Express WatchDog Timer with Batteryless System Logger

M.2 System Logger with WatchDog Timer

M.2 PCI Express Gen 3 SSD with Batteryless System Logger and WatchDog Timer

USB Batteryless System Logger

For additional information, please visit family page:

https://www.amfeltec.com/pocketshark-product-family-system-monitoring-and-crash-recovery/

Amfeltec Corporation continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance system reliability, enable comprehensive diagnostic, and ensure safe, uninterrupted operation - addressing the growing demands of embedded systems across multiple industries.

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated in 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

Notable Amfeltec product families include the Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark(TM) Batteryless System Loggers.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.amfeltec.com.