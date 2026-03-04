Data Center Rack Global Market Forecast Report 2026-2032 - Edge Computing, AI Workloads and Sustainable Cooling Innovations Create New Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center rack market grew from USD 6.07 billion in 2025 to USD 6.69 billion in 2026. It is projected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.68%, reaching USD 12.36 billion by 2032.

This trajectory reflects the heightened need for robust, scalable, and environmentally conscious rack solutions as businesses manage increased compute workloads and regulatory complexities.

Senior executives are re-evaluating their data center investments amid rising demand for adaptable, sustainable, and cost-efficient IT infrastructure. Advanced rack solutions now stand at the center of this transition, addressing both performance goals and critical operational challenges in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

The surge in edge computing and AI applications is driving demand for modular and portable racks tailored to distributed, high-performance environments.

Advanced cooling technologies, such as liquid-cooled enclosures and integrated heat exchangers, are embedded directly at the rack level to enhance sustainability metrics and maintain reliability.

Vendor strategies increasingly focus on interoperability and total cost of ownership, emphasizing material selection, ease of expansion, and operational lifespan over short-term cost savings.

Collaboration between rack manufacturers, thermal management firms, and digital monitoring providers is accelerating the rollout of intelligent racks with real-time telemetry and predictive analytics.

Growing supply chain complexities and regulatory changes require proactive scenario planning and diversification of material sourcing strategies.

Differentiated regional demands-from high-density urban deployments to modular solutions for rural or emerging markets-underscore the importance of configurable product portfolios.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Center Rack Market

Rack Types : The market covers portable racks valued for rapid edge deployment, wall-mount options suitable for restricted spaces, open frame racks promoting heat dissipation, and closed racks offering enhanced security and environmental control.

: The market covers portable racks valued for rapid edge deployment, wall-mount options suitable for restricted spaces, open frame racks promoting heat dissipation, and closed racks offering enhanced security and environmental control. Material Types : Includes steel enclosures for maximum strength, aluminum for weight reduction and corrosion resistance, plastics for cost-sensitive requirements, and emerging alternatives such as composites.

: Includes steel enclosures for maximum strength, aluminum for weight reduction and corrosion resistance, plastics for cost-sensitive requirements, and emerging alternatives such as composites. Load Handling : Sub-markets span racks for lightweight networks, midrange compute and storage clusters, and robust high-density configurations suited for large-scale operations.

: Sub-markets span racks for lightweight networks, midrange compute and storage clusters, and robust high-density configurations suited for large-scale operations. Applications : Solutions support IT processing, networking, telecom, storage, and specialized AI workloads, each with distinct demands for cooling, cable management, and security.

: Solutions support IT processing, networking, telecom, storage, and specialized AI workloads, each with distinct demands for cooling, cable management, and security. End User Profiles : Encompass hyperscale operators, enterprises, multi-tenant colocation centers, and organizations with unique sustainability or rapid expansion priorities.

: Encompass hyperscale operators, enterprises, multi-tenant colocation centers, and organizations with unique sustainability or rapid expansion priorities. Distribution Pathways : Blend direct sales, channel partners, and online procurement platforms for just-in-time supply and global accessibility.

: Blend direct sales, channel partners, and online procurement platforms for just-in-time supply and global accessibility. Regional Coverage: Analysis includes the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, where differing regulatory, technological, and environmental priorities shape rack innovation and adoption.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Global Supply Chain Risks

The introduction of United States tariffs in 2025 on steel, aluminum, and select rack components has increased landed costs, affecting global supply chains and vendor strategies.

Manufacturers have responded by onshoring production, diversifying suppliers, and negotiating long-term contracts to mitigate volatility. Some are also leveraging recycled or alternative materials to minimize tariff exposure. These measures led to higher price sensitivity and prompted companies to focus on end-to-end supply chain resilience and continuity.

Why This Report Matters

Provides actionable intelligence to optimize capital allocation for rack investments, procurement, and lifecycle management.

Enables IT and operations leaders to benchmark solutions and vendor strategies in response to technology advances and evolving trade policies.

Supports development of futureproof data center strategies that balance performance, operational agility, and sustainability goals.

Conclusion

Innovations in data center rack design are redefining how organizations meet growth, resilience, and sustainability objectives. This focused analysis equips senior leaders to navigate emerging risks and capture opportunities in a dynamic market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $12.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ABB Ltd

AnD Cable Products Inc.

BCH Electric Limited

Belden Inc.

CAHORS Group

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elixir Network Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

IRACK ENCLOSURES

Legrand S.A.

LightWave Networks, Inc.

NetRack Enclosures Private Ltd.

OTS industrial Co.Ltd

Panduit Corp

Rittal GmbH & Co KG

Schneider Electric SE

Suntech IT

Vertiv Group Corp.

