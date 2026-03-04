Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Forecasts 2026-2032

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the data center liquid cooling market reached USD 4.75 billion, with projections indicating an increase to USD 5.47 billion in 2025. Sustained expansion is anticipated, with a CAGR of 15.38% driving the market to a value of USD 14.95 billion by 2032.

The adoption of liquid cooling is accelerating due to expanding artificial intelligence-driven workloads, the growth of edge data center deployments, and rising investments in next-generation infrastructure globally. These trends reflect widespread efforts to balance rising compute density and environmental imperatives, supporting both hyperscale and enterprise operators.

The data center liquid cooling market is undergoing notable transformation as sustainability, operational efficiency, and digital scale become priorities for enterprise leaders. This report equips senior decision-makers with the research and insights needed to optimize facilities, align with evolving regulatory demands, and stay competitive as the sector adopts new cooling technologies.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Liquid cooling has become central to managing higher compute density and AI-driven processes, supporting more sustainable and resilient infrastructure for data centers operating at scale.

Leading data center providers are adopting advanced direct-to-chip and immersion technologies to balance workload demands with environmental responsibility, meeting internal and external sustainability objectives.

Collaborations between hardware manufacturers and system integrators are streamlining delivery and deployment of modular solutions, promoting agility and rapid adaptation to operational needs and shifts in workload profiles.

The integration of monitoring and analytics is helping operators achieve predictive maintenance and optimize performance, decreasing unplanned downtime across both legacy and new data center sites.

New environmental policies and frameworks are requiring investment in cooling systems that minimize water consumption and carbon emissions, affecting site selection and procurement decisions.

Procurement teams are reconsidering sourcing and service strategies to navigate supply chain risk and maintain cost-effective ownership over mission-critical assets for long-term success.

Scope & Segmentation: Advancing Liquid Cooling Architectures

This report delivers detailed segmentation and analysis to support procurement, operational improvement, and strategic planning. The market overview encompasses the following critical areas:

Cooling Techniques: Direct liquid cooling, where fluid contacts components, and indirect heat transfer loop approaches enabling effective thermal management for varied workloads.

Direct liquid cooling, where fluid contacts components, and indirect heat transfer loop approaches enabling effective thermal management for varied workloads. Component Landscape: Service offerings include design, consulting, installation, and maintenance, alongside solutions such as coolants, pumps, cooling units, and heat exchangers for different data center types.

Service offerings include design, consulting, installation, and maintenance, alongside solutions such as coolants, pumps, cooling units, and heat exchangers for different data center types. Technology Modalities: Innovations include cold plate attachments, microchannel direct-to-chip integration, immersive liquid cooling, and rear door heat exchangers, each advancing operational density and energy performance.

Innovations include cold plate attachments, microchannel direct-to-chip integration, immersive liquid cooling, and rear door heat exchangers, each advancing operational density and energy performance. Tier Types: Deployment spans Tier 1 to Tier 4 sites, addressing varying reliability and uptime needs for enterprise, hyperscale, and edge environments.

Deployment spans Tier 1 to Tier 4 sites, addressing varying reliability and uptime needs for enterprise, hyperscale, and edge environments. Application Areas: The scope covers colocation, enterprise campuses, edge deployments, and hyperscale installations, reflecting diverse operational demands.

The scope covers colocation, enterprise campuses, edge deployments, and hyperscale installations, reflecting diverse operational demands. Facility Size: Tailored recommendations align cooling solutions for large, mid-sized, and small data centers, optimizing systems for distinct capital and operational priorities.

Tailored recommendations align cooling solutions for large, mid-sized, and small data centers, optimizing systems for distinct capital and operational priorities. End-User Verticals: The analysis addresses requirements across education, healthcare, financial services, government, defense, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and retail, considering unique compliance and technology needs.

The analysis addresses requirements across education, healthcare, financial services, government, defense, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and retail, considering unique compliance and technology needs. Regional Coverage: The report explores drivers, regulatory contexts, and adoption barriers in the Americas, Europe Middle East Africa, and Asia-Pacific, pinpointing region-specific market dynamics.

Tariff Impact: Navigating the Evolving US Regulatory Environment

The 2025 US tariff structure imposes additional costs on imported data center liquid cooling market components, creating the need for careful operational and sourcing adjustments.

Operators are responding by diversifying suppliers, increasing nearshoring, and forging stronger local manufacturing relationships. These approaches enhance cost predictability and supply chain resilience, helping facilities maintain project schedules and procurement continuity amid changing regulatory requirements.

Why This Report Matters: Actionable Guidance for Data Center Leaders

Supports investment planning for solutions that address current and future workload, efficiency, and sustainability targets.

Clarifies how shifting supply chains and new regulations affect procurement and operational strategy.

Provides recommendations for deploying advanced cooling and adapting service models to reduce cost and improve operational outcomes.

Conclusion

This report equips leadership with the knowledge to anticipate regulatory shifts, refine operational strategies, and maintain a competitive position as the data center industry continues its evolution.

