Global Digital Biomarkers Market to Reach USD 15.60 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Biomarkers Market, valued at USD 4.10 billion in 2024, stood at USD 6.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of USD 15.60 billion by the end of the period. For executive decision-makers across pharmaceuticals, medical technology, health systems, and digital health, this trajectory represents not merely a market opportunity — it is a strategic imperative reshaping drug development pipelines, patient management frameworks, and clinical trial architecture worldwide.

What Is Driving This Market - and Why It Matters to the C-Suite

Digital biomarkers - objective, device-derived measures of health and disease used to support diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment decision-making - are rapidly moving from the periphery of clinical innovation to the center of enterprise health strategy. The convergence of AI-enabled wearables, mobile health platforms, advanced behavioral analytics, and broad reimbursement expansion is accelerating adoption at a pace that is outstripping legacy diagnostic models.

The market's momentum is anchored in three structural forces: the mainstreaming of precision medicine, broader reimbursement frameworks for digital health solutions, and accelerating deployment of wearable sensors and remote patient monitoring (RPM) platforms across oncology, cardiovascular disease, and chronic disease management. For CFOs and Chief Medical Officers alike, these forces translate directly into measurable outcomes - faster drug development timelines, improved patient stratification, reduced trial costs, and optimized treatment protocols.

Where the Growth Is Concentrated - Segment Intelligence for Strategic Planning

Understanding where value is concentrating within this market is essential for capital allocation and partnership strategy.

By Product: In 2024, wearable devices commanded the largest market share, fueled by widespread deployment of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical-grade wearables enabling continuous physiological monitoring at scale. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance as enterprise adoption accelerates and regulatory-cleared device ecosystems mature.

By Type: Physiological biomarkers held the largest share in 2024, reflecting their foundational role in monitoring vital signs, activity levels, sleep patterns, and cardiovascular parameters - particularly within chronic disease management programs and decentralized clinical trials.

By Disease Indication: Cardiovascular disorders represented the leading disease segment in 2024, driven by high global prevalence and robust clinical adoption of ECG, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring solutions. Neurological and metabolic disorders are emerging as high-growth adjacent verticals.

By End User: Hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest end-user segment, supported by deep integration of digital monitoring solutions into routine clinical workflows and enterprise remote patient management infrastructures.

Who Is Shaping the Competitive Landscape

The digital biomarkers ecosystem brings together a strategically diverse set of stakeholders - device manufacturers, AI solution providers, application developers, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and service partners - all operating within an increasingly rigorous regulatory environment.

Several key players are defining the competitive standards for real-world data capture, clinical validation, and enterprise-scale adoption:

Ametris (US) is focused on transforming multimodal digital health data - encompassing physiological signals, behavioral data, and real-world patient inputs - into clinically validated digital endpoints. Its platforms are engineered for scalable analytics, interoperability with digital health ecosystems, and applicability across decentralized care models and clinical research workflows. Ametris reinforced its market position in February 2023 through a strategic partnership with uMotif, combining ActiGraph's wearable technology with uMotif's patient engagement platform to deliver integrated, patient-centered solutions for clinical research.

AliveCor (US) has established a leading position through its AI-powered ECG platform, the Kardia system, which converts wearable and mobile cardiac data into FDA-cleared digital biomarkers for real-time and longitudinal assessment of atrial fibrillation and arrhythmia. Its cloud-based analytics and EHR-compatible reporting infrastructure position it as a critical enabler of decentralized cardiovascular monitoring and digital-first cardiac diagnostics.

BioSensics (US) applies advanced signal processing, machine learning, and biosensor-derived data to generate validated digital biomarkers for clinical and research applications - enabling disease monitoring, patient stratification, and outcome measurement within remote patient monitoring and decentralized clinical trial frameworks.

Mindstrong Health (US) operates at the intersection of neuroscience and digital health, leveraging smartphone-based passive and active digital signals to generate behavioral and cognitive biomarkers for the assessment of neurological and psychiatric conditions in real-world, decentralized settings.

iCOMETRIX (Belgium) strengthens the precision neurology segment through AI-driven imaging analytics platforms that convert MRI data into quantitative digital biomarkers - supporting neurological disease diagnosis, progression tracking, and treatment monitoring across hospitals, research networks, and academic medical centers.

Other significant market participants include BACtrack (US), AccuLabs (US), and AtCor Medical (Australia), each contributing specialized capabilities across behavioral, laboratory, and vascular biomarker applications.

How the Regulatory and Validation Landscape Is Shaping Strategy

Despite powerful growth drivers, executive teams must navigate material headwinds. Regulatory uncertainty remains the most consequential constraint: the absence of harmonized frameworks for clinical validation, qualification, and approval of digital biomarkers creates variability in evidence requirements across geographies - increasing time-to-market, complicating reimbursement pathways, and introducing development risk for innovators and their investors.

Clinical validation and standardization present an equally persistent challenge. Ensuring reproducibility, clinical relevance, and consistency across heterogeneous patient populations - without standardized study designs, shared datasets, or benchmarking infrastructure - continues to constrain regulatory acceptance and cross-study comparability.

For life sciences executives, this underscores the strategic urgency of investing in robust evidence generation frameworks and engaging proactively with regulatory bodies to shape emerging validation standards.

When to Move – The Asia Pacific Opportunity Demands Immediate Attention

For global expansion strategists and regional CEOs, the Asia Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market during the 2025–2030 forecast period. Japan’s aging population is driving wearable adoption in elderly care; China’s national AI investment agenda is amplifying remote monitoring infrastructure; and India’s rapidly expanding telehealth ecosystem – powered by smartphone penetration – is creating a high-volume digital health market at scale. Government-backed initiatives, including Australia’s Digital Health Strategy, are further accelerating the integration of digital biomarkers into clinical trials and chronic disease management programs across the region.

The Strategic Imperative: Partnerships Between Technology and Life Sciences

The most transformative growth opportunity in the digital biomarkers space lies in cross-sector collaboration. Partnerships between technology companies and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology organizations are unlocking the next generation of scalable digital biomarker solutions - combining AI, advanced sensing technologies, and real-world analytics with the clinical expertise required for regulatory acceptance and market adoption. For CEOs and Chief Strategy Officers, these alliances represent both a competitive differentiator and a critical path to accelerating drug development, real-world evidence generation, and precision medicine at scale.

