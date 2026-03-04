Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular data center market is anticipated to grow from USD 33.30 billion in 2025 to USD 38.81 billion in 2026, reaching USD 102.12 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.36%.

This trajectory reflects increasing adoption by cloud providers, telecommunications operators, government agencies, and enterprises seeking providers who can support their digital transformation and modernization initiatives.

The modular data center market is rapidly transforming how organizations across sectors deploy scalable, efficient, and resilient digital infrastructure. Decision-makers are evaluating modular data centers as a strategic alternative to conventional builds, driven by the need for flexible capacity, faster deployment, and enhanced lifecycle performance.

Key Takeaways

Adoption of modular data centers enables organizations to decouple capacity expansion from traditional construction constraints, supporting incremental, agile growth in dynamic markets.

Technical advances in cooling systems, modular UPS, and network orchestration are redefining supplier differentiation, offering phased upgrades and faster time-to-service for buyers across industries.

Edge computing and 5G proliferation are expanding modular use cases, particularly through micro and containerized formats that address distributed, latency-sensitive requirements.

Procurement cycles are shortening, yet demands for integration, lifecycle efficiency, and robust service-level commitments are intensifying, influencing both buyer evaluation and vendor positioning.

Validated lifecycle performance and end-to-end integration become critical decision factors, especially for mission-critical deployments in regulated verticals.

Scope & Segmentation

Product Formats: Containerized modules, micro modular data centers, and prefabricated data halls enable organizations to align infrastructure with required capacity and deployment speed.

Containerized modules, micro modular data centers, and prefabricated data halls enable organizations to align infrastructure with required capacity and deployment speed.

Integration priorities include advanced cooling solutions, power supply systems, racks, IT equipment, security systems, and network infrastructure, each influencing vendor choice and contract structure.

Priorities diverge across banking and finance (data integrity, risk management), government (resilience, secure lifecycle), healthcare (data sovereignty, uptime), and telecommunications (distributed, low-latency deployments).

Large enterprises favor integrated, scalable solutions, while SMEs often opt for cost-efficient, modular on-premise or colocation models.

Colocation offers flexibility and shared maintenance, whereas on-premise builds provide tailored control for compliance-centric or latency-sensitive applications.

Why This Report Matters

Enables buyers and operators to navigate evolving product and service options for scalable, resilient data infrastructure.

Identifies supply chain and tariff-related risks while highlighting best practices for lifecycle performance validation and contract structuring.

Delivers actionable recommendations for both manufacturers and end users to align solution design, procurement, and deployment with business and regulatory needs.

Conclusion

The future of modular data center adoption relies on balancing technical performance, robust supply chain strategies, and continuous collaboration to shape industry standards. Stakeholders who proactively adapt will create dependable digital infrastructure to support ongoing enterprise evolution.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $38.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $102.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

American Tower Corporation

Attom Technology

Avail Infrastructure Solutions

BASX Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Compass Datacenters

CPG Beyond, Inc.

Dartpoints Learning Systems Inc.

DComm Ventures

Dell, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

NEC Corporation

PCX Holding LLC by Hubbell Incorporated

Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.

Sonic Edge

STULZ GMBH

Sun Microsystems, Inc. by Oracle Corporation

Vertiv Group Corporation

ZTE Corporation

