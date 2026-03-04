$17.8 Bn Data Center Automation Markets - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Automation Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center automation market is experiencing strong and sustained growth, expanding from USD 10.48 billion in 2025 to USD 11.12 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.86%.

Data center automation is emerging as a pivotal strategy for organizations seeking to strengthen operational performance and long-term resilience. As digital infrastructure adapts to growing business demands and regulatory shifts, automation solutions are now central to ensuring competitive advantage and future-readiness.

This momentum reflects the growing executive focus on transforming traditional operations to embrace efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and manage evolving technology requirements. Senior leaders are aligning investment strategies with new organizational priorities, concentrating on metrics such as operational resilience, sustainability initiatives, and enhanced governance, as automation adoption becomes more sophisticated worldwide.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Automation Drivers

Enterprises are redefining operational effectiveness through automation, focusing on improved resilience, greater sustainability, and robust governance across divisions.

The adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments is driving demand for standardized automation workflows that support organizational agility, audit trails, and reliable rollback capabilities.

Industry- and segment-specific requirements, such as mandatory auditability for financial institutions or intricate lifecycle management in manufacturing, highlight the importance of tailored automation, underscoring that generic offerings rarely address all needs.

Modular reference architectures for automation enable faster adaptation to shifts driven by changing vendors, evolving components, or new regulatory requirements, minimizing disruption and risk.

Regional requirements-such as emphasising energy optimization in the Americas or advanced compliance documentation in Europe-require solution providers and organizations to align automation tools to local market realities, ensuring seamless integration and compliance.

Scope & Segmentation: Key Areas and Differentiators

Solution Types: Automation for energy management, monitoring, provisioning, and compliance/security operations is increasingly integrated into enterprise IT strategies. Many organizations opt for both comprehensive stacks and modular platforms, maximizing flexibility and customizability within deployments.

Services: Consulting, implementation, ongoing support, and timely maintenance ensure that organizations accelerate return on investment, maintain operational continuity, and achieve smooth transitions during and after automation rollouts.

Organization Scale: Large enterprises typically favor end-to-end automation aligned with centralized planning, addressing complex governance and security challenges. Small and medium-sized businesses seek agile, managed services and scalable offerings that deliver value quickly and fit resource requirements.

Deployment Models: Cloud-based models offer heightened agility and streamlined vendor management, whereas on-premise deployments prioritize sovereignty, heightened control, and specialized performance standards.

Vertical Segments: Financial services, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail each present unique compliance, lifecycle, and security needs, requiring specialized automation architectures and policies.

Geographic Regions: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific represent diverse automation adoption timelines and requirements, shaped by regional policy frameworks, infrastructure maturity, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Why This Report Matters

Equips senior leaders to prioritize automation investments for measurable progress toward resilience and sustainability goals.

Delivers actionable segmentation and regional insights, supporting sound decision-making in varied policy and infrastructure contexts.

Supports strategies for supplier diversification and workforce development, reducing risk as trade and compliance uncertainties evolve.

Conclusion

Automation in data centers equips organizations to adapt to evolving operational, regulatory, and market conditions. By aligning technology, human resources, and governance models across business segments and regions, decision-makers can secure continued performance and organizational resilience.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



