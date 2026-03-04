Royal Farms Debuts Signature “RoFo Sauce” Paired with World‑Famous Chicken Tender Deals

Baltimore, MD, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is officially answering the call of sauce enthusiasts everywhere. Today, the chain announced the long-awaited debut of its proprietary "RoFo Sauce", a classic, creamy dipping sauce with a savory Chesapeake style kick designed to be the ultimate companion for its World-Famous Chicken.

The launch of RoFo Sauce serves as the centerpiece for “Tender Fest,” a limited-time promotional menu dedicated to Royal Farms’ Always Fresh, Never Frozen hand-breaded chicken tenders.

Menu Highlights

Tender Family Pack! – Feed the whole crew with a 10pc Tender Family Pack! This bundle includes a FREE 2-liter Coca-Cola® product and an extra bonus at the pump: $0.20 off per gallon of gas for ROFO Rewards members.

3pc Tender Meal! – Get a 3pc tender meal served with hand-cut Western Fries and a refreshing C4 Energy drink for only $6.

Chicken Sliders! – Each chicken slider features a World-Famous chicken tender as the star of the show! Mix and match any 2 sliders for just $6 or grab them for $5 when using ROFO Rewards.

Tuna Salad Returns! – For those seeking meat-free alternatives, Tuna Salad has returned with more versatility than ever. Customers can enjoy it their way: on a sub, wrap, sandwich, slider, or as a side.

“RoFo Sauce is the missing piece of the Royal Farms experience our customers have been waiting for,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms. “By launching it alongside our ‘Tender Fest’ deals, we’re giving our guests more ways to customize their favorite meals while offering incredible value during their daily commute.”

These exciting new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. Customers can visit their nearest store to enjoy fresh flavors, unbeatable deals, and all your Royal Farms favorites!

For more information, visit royalfarms.com. To join ROFO Rewards, text ‘join’ to 43751. (Data and messaging rates may apply.)

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com