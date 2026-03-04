Sonar Systems Market to Surpass USD 6 Billion by 2031 as Passive Sonar Dominates Technology Segment, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest published report by Mordor Intelligence, the sonar systems market size is projected to rise from USD 4.89 billion in 2025 to USD 5.80 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 6.67 billion by 2031, reflecting a 2.84% CAGR during 2026–2031. While overall growth appears moderate, the industry is undergoing a notable transformation. Spending is gradually shifting from traditional hull-mounted systems to software-driven acoustic arrays and autonomous underwater vehicles that offer wider coverage and lower lifecycle costs. Defence agencies are prioritizing advanced onboard processing capabilities, while commercial users are adopting multi-static AUV fleets to improve inspection efficiency and reduce vessel expenses. Expanding offshore wind projects, tighter maritime noise regulations, and AI-powered target detection are further expanding opportunities, even as cybersecurity concerns and alternative sensing technologies intensify competition.

Sonar Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Safeguarding Vital Underwater Energy Assets

Recent incidents targeting subsea pipelines have pushed governments and operators to strengthen underwater infrastructure protection. Countries are increasingly deploying seabed acoustic monitoring systems around critical energy assets, while desalination facilities and LNG terminals are installing rapid-response perimeter detection networks to identify potential underwater threats almost instantly. Naval forces are also exploring modular unmanned underwater vehicles capable of long-duration patrols in sensitive maritime zones. These persistent monitoring solutions significantly reduce reliance on crewed patrol vessels, making continuous surveillance more practical and cost-effective for a wider range of operators.



Rising Deployment of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

Leading defence contractors are winning long-term programs to deliver advanced unmanned underwater vehicles, reflecting growing military interest in autonomous mine countermeasure and surveillance capabilities. Several companies have also been selected to develop large-displacement UUV prototypes designed for deployment from next-generation submarine platforms. In parallel, allied nations are accelerating investments in extra-large unmanned systems to strengthen naval readiness. On the commercial side, survey providers are shifting toward flexible rental models that bundle autonomous vehicles, sonar equipment, and analytics services, offering clients a more cost-efficient alternative to operating crewed vessels.





Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Growth in the sonar systems market reflects ongoing naval capability upgrades and the broader need for maritime domain awareness. Mordor Intelligence supports strategic planning through consistently structured research built on validated industry data and balanced market assessment.”



Sonar Systems Market Share by Region

North America remains the leading regional market, supported by strong submarine modernization programs and continued upgrades to advanced sonar processing capabilities. Large-scale defence procurement and long-term supplier contracts provide the region with a structural advantage, keeping market leadership centered in the United States.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by new submarine acquisitions, expanded hull-mounted sonar deployments, and rising investments in unmanned mine countermeasure systems. Governments across the region are prioritizing seabed monitoring to strengthen energy security and protect maritime boundaries, with growth supported by both defence expansion and offshore energy development.

Sonar Systems Market Segmentation Insights

By Application

Defence

Commercial

By Technology

Active Sonar

Passive Sonar



Multi-static Sonar

By Installation Platform

Ship Mounted

Submarine Mounted

Airborne

Unmanned Platforms (UUV/USV)

By Mounting

Hull-Mounted

Towed Array

Dipping Sonar

Seabed Mounted

By Frequency Band

Low Frequency

Mid Frequency

High Frequency



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sonar-systems-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Sonar Systems Companies

Thales Group

RTX Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Ultra Electronics Holdings

TKMS GmbH

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Navico Group

ASELSAN A.S.

GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

Western Marine Electronics, Inc.

EdgeTech

Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd.



Industry Related Reports

Rolling Stock Market Size: The rolling stock market is projected to grow from USD 35.25 billion in 2026 to USD 42.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by ongoing railway infrastructure modernization, rising investments in urban transit systems, increasing demand for energy-efficient trainsets, and the expansion of high-speed and metro rail networks.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/rolling-stock-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Space Robots Market Share: The space robots market is expected to expand from USD 5.93 billion in 2026 to USD 8.76 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.17% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing satellite servicing and debris removal missions, rising investments in space exploration programs, advancements in autonomous robotic technologies, and the growing commercialization of space operations.

Maritime Security Market Trends: The maritime security market is projected to grow from USD 28.02 billion in 2026 to USD 44.29 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.59%, driven by rising concerns over piracy and maritime terrorism, increasing naval modernization programs, growing investments in coastal surveillance systems, and the adoption of advanced radar, AI-based monitoring, and unmanned maritime platforms to safeguard critical sea routes and offshore assets.

