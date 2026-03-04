RMBS Investors Have Opportunity to Join Rambus Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rambus Inc. (“Rambus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RMBS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rambus reported its Q4 and full year 2025 financial results on February 2, 2026. The Company described the impact of a supply chain disruption on Q1 2026 as having a "low double-digit million impact in what's already a seasonally soft quarter." Based on this news, shares of Rambus fell by 13.4% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com