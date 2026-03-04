Tokio Marine HCC Ratings Affirmed and Outlook Raised to Positive By S&P Global Ratings

HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the ‘A+’ (Strong) Financial Strength Ratings for its core insurance company subsidiaries and the ‘A-’ Issuer Credit Rating for HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., while raising the outlook for all of these ratings to Positive.

“We are incredibly pleased that S&P has affirmed Tokio Marine HCC’s ratings and raised the outlook for our ratings to Positive, subsequent to the same actions being taken on our parent, Tokio Marine. Our exceptional financial strength, bolstered by the backing of Tokio Marine, provides our customers with the confidence that we will be here to support them in the long term,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The ‘A+’ Financial Strength Ratings apply to the following insurance company subsidiaries:

Houston Casualty Company

U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

Avemco Insurance Company

HCC Life Insurance Company

American Contractors Indemnity Company

United States Surety Company

HCC International Insurance Company PLC

Tokio Marine Europe S.A.

HCC Reinsurance Company Limited

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $71 billion as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations Tokio Marine HCC 713-996-1192



