DRVN Investors Have Opportunity to Join Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Driven Brands revealed on February 25, 2026, that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors had “concluded there were material errors in our previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 … and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 … and in our previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025, and concluded that such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement.” The Company also announced it would delay the release of its Q4 and full year results. Based on this news, shares of Driven Brands fell by about 30%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

